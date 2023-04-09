Taipei ranks 8th among 19 cities with the best public transport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei was ranked eighth out of 19 cities with the best public transport in the world, according to a “Time Out” magazine survey.

The magazine surveyed more than 20,000 people in more than 50 cities around the globe, with the results published on April 3.

Berlin was ranked number one. “Comfortable, safe and always on time, public transport in Berlin is a delight. So it is no shock to see it swagger away with the top spot here, with 97 percent of Berliners praising their city’s transport network,” according to Time Out.

Taipei was ranked eighth, with 92% of locals rating public transport positively. The Taipei MRT (or Metro) was described as “one of the busiest light-rail systems in the world, but not a single drop of efficiency has been sacrificed in the process.”

The Taipei MRT recorded a Mean Kilometer Between Failures (MKBF) of 16.45 million train-km last year, which was among the highest in the world, according to TRTC. MKBF measures how far a train travels before a delay of over five minutes.

TRTC explained that the larger a mass transit system’s MKBF is, the more stable the system is. The satisfaction rate among Taipei MRT passengers was 97%, according to TRTC.















(TRTC photos)