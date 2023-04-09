Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan People's Party chair Ko Wen-je embarks on 3-week US trip

Ko will exchange views, speak at multiple universities, institutions

  374
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/09 15:19
Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je arrives in New York.

Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je arrives in New York. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) arrived in New York on Sunday morning (April 9) Taiwan time to kick off a three-week trip promoting "Free Taiwan and Dialogue.”

Ko is accompanied by former Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊). The party chairman will first watch a baseball game at Citi Field, then visit Columbia University, and after, hold a meeting with New York overseas compatriots, per SET News.

Over the next few weeks, Ko will visit Harvard University and other schools for exchanges and discussions. He will also be in Washington, D.C. from April 17-21, where he will visit the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council and Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, and give lectures at Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

For the last leg of his journey, Ko will be in Houston to visit local companies and attend a banquet hosted by the local Taiwanese community. Ko will return to Taiwan on April 28.

Ko is expected to run for president as the TPP’s primary candidate in 2024.
Taiwan
Taiwan People's Party
Ko Wen-je
U.S. trip

RELATED ARTICLES

China to hold live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait off coast of Pingtan Island
China to hold live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait off coast of Pingtan Island
2023/04/09 20:40
US monitoring Chinese military drills around Taiwan: AIT
US monitoring Chinese military drills around Taiwan: AIT
2023/04/09 17:03
Cross-strait conflict could see American troops in Taiwan
Cross-strait conflict could see American troops in Taiwan
2023/04/09 11:29
House select committee on China to ramp up efforts to strengthen Taiwan's defense
House select committee on China to ramp up efforts to strengthen Taiwan's defense
2023/04/09 10:12
Taiwan tracks 71 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships during Saturday
Taiwan tracks 71 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships during Saturday
2023/04/08 20:52