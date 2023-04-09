Taiwan People's Party chair Ko Wen-je embarks on 3-week US trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) arrived in New York on Sunday morning (April 9) Taiwan time to kick off a three-week trip promoting "Free Taiwan and Dialogue.”

Ko is accompanied by former Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊). The party chairman will first watch a baseball game at Citi Field, then visit Columbia University, and after, hold a meeting with New York overseas compatriots, per SET News.

Over the next few weeks, Ko will visit Harvard University and other schools for exchanges and discussions. He will also be in Washington, D.C. from April 17-21, where he will visit the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council and Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, and give lectures at Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

For the last leg of his journey, Ko will be in Houston to visit local companies and attend a banquet hosted by the local Taiwanese community. Ko will return to Taiwan on April 28.

Ko is expected to run for president as the TPP’s primary candidate in 2024.