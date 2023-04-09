Alexa
Taipei MRT celebrates National Pet Day

Special one-day promotion allows pets to travel on MRT without cages

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/09 14:52
Pets invited to travel on Taipei MRT without cages. (Leo Lin Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) celebrated National Pet Day by operating a special “pet only” MRT carriage on Sunday (April 9).

The “pet only” carriage operated on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line (Red) from Xiangshan to Yuanshan, where pet owners could exit and conveniently attend a nearby pet exhibition at Taipei Expo Park, per UDN.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) rode the special line with pet owners on Sunday. He described it as a trial to test different methods such as fencing to separate dogs and cats, double-layer air filters, and quelling potential animal conflicts with the help of veterinarians, per RTI.

Pets traveled without cages on the Tapei MRT on Sunday. (TRTC photo)

One of Chiang's campaign promises was to make Taipei a more pet-friendly city. Pet owners did not have to pay extra to use the special carriage, but only small or medium-sized cats and dogs were allowed, and it was limited to 30 groups who pre-registered online.

Pets were required to be on leashes, though they could walk around freely with their owners.

TRTC will implement disinfectant procedures before re-opening the carriage to regular service.
