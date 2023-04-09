Summer-like warmth to hit Taiwan this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicted temperatures will rise day by day this week, with high temperatures in northern Taiwan expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius, CNA reported.

The lowest flatland temperature recorded in the flatland areas of Taiwan on Sunday morning (April 9) was 12.1 C in Keelung’s Anle District, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) website. Affected by a high-pressure system, stable and sunny weather conditions are expected across Taiwan on Sunday, Wu said.

Noting that the daytime temperatures will be as warm as summer from Tuesday to Friday, Wu said high temperatures in northern Taiwan are likely to reach 30 C, while the south 35 C. However, it will still be cool in the morning and at night, he added.

According to Wu, a weather front will quickly sweep through the country from Friday evening to early Saturday morning, bringing local showers to the northern half of the country. The weather will clear up during the day on Saturday, CNA quoted Wu as saying.