Nashville's Willis, Toronto's Johnson stellar in 0-0 draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis and Toronto FC's Sean Johnson both finished with three saves as the two teams played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The tie ends a two-match losing streak for Nashville (3-2-2) against Toronto (1-1-5). Nashville has never lost three straight to any opponent.

Willis and Nashville have posted five clean sheets through seven matches, allowing just two goals overall.

Toronto had a 10-8 advantage in shots with both teams taking three on target.

Toronto entered play having dropped a league-high nine points from winning positions this season.

Nashville travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. Toronto returns home to host Atlanta United on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport