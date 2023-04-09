Alexa
Southern Taiwan rewards blood donors with fresh eggs

Blood donation campaign drawing record numbers eager to obtain eggs

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/09 12:05
Eggs are being used to entice blood donors. (Kaohsiung Blood Donation Center)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kaohsiung Blood Donation Center is adding another week to its most recent campaign, which provides 10 free eggs for every blood donation, per UDN.

Last week, the event attracted 1,371 people rolling up their sleeves to donate 1,985 bags or 496,250 cc of blood. Now, the campaign will be extended from Monday to Friday (April 10- 14).

Six different blood donation centers will be involved, including those in Kaohsiung, Chiayi, Tainan, and Pingtung. However, the giveaway of eggs is only available while supplies last.

Fresh eggs are an inducement for blood donation. (Kaohsiung Blood Donation Center image)

The Kaohsiung Blood Donation Center said there is still a shortage of blood for use in hospitals and clinics in southern Taiwan with an urgent need for all blood types. Due to the success of last week’s event, it is hoped that more people will donate blood.

The center said donating blood not only helps others, but also helps the health of donors. Regular blood donation can reduce iron deposits and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

For more information about individual blood donation centers in southern Taiwan as well as operating times, please refer to this website.
