Cross-strait conflict could see American troops in Taiwan

Michael McCaul open to deploying US servicemembers to Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/09 11:29
US Marines march to beach from landing craft utility for amphibious assault exercise. (US Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sending American troops to Taiwan could be a possibility, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson Michael McCaul said on Saturday (April 8).

“If Communist China invaded Taiwan, it would certainly be on the table, and something that would be discussed by congress, and with the American people,” McCaul told Fox News. “If the American people support this, then congress will follow.”

The major considerations would include whether the U.S. is prepared to do so and if defending Taiwan is worth it, he said. “I can argue for a lot of reasons why it is,” he said.

McCaul recently wrapped up a three-day trip to Taiwan from April 6-8, during which he visited the Legislative Yuan and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). He pledged to Tsai that arms sales would continue and said congress is doing all it can to expedite weapons deliveries and increase military training assistance.

In a separate interview with NBC, McCaul said Taiwan’s defense capability is “not where they need to be.” “If we’re going to have deterrence for peace, we need to get these weapons into Taiwan,” he said, referring to the US$19 billion (NT$589 billion) in weapons purchased by Taiwan still held up in the U.S.

These arms will provide the deterrence that will make Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) “think twice about an invasion,” he said.

With regard to Taiwan’s combat training, the representative said, “We need to ramp that up on a larger scale so that they can provide that projection of strength and deterrence.”

Both the House select committee on China Chair Mike Gallagher and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have echoed McCaul’s view on speeding up arms deliveries to Taiwan. The U.S. State Department has said it is “actively reviewing” its weapons sales process to speed up arms shipments to Taiwan, according to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

Following the Tsai-McCarthy meeting on April 6, China announced on Saturday it would conduct a three-day drill around Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command will organize a “combat readiness patrol” and a “united sword” drill in the Taiwan Strait and the airspace to the north, south, and east of Taiwan.
