Diamondbacks pound 17 hits, push past Dodgers 12-8

PHOENIX (AP) — Alek Thomas pointed to the sky after his second inning triple, grateful that his 0 for 16 start to the season was finally over.

Turns out the center fielder was just getting started. So were the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thomas had four hits, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo each hit two-run homers and the D-backs overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-8 on Saturday night.

“It was a good feeling to get that first one out of the way, ended up scoring, then good things happened,” Thomas said. “It was a great team win.”

The D-backs came into the game hitting just .230 as a team but pounded 17 hits, including eight for extra bases. Thomas' four-hit outburst included the second-inning triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

Arizona's speed helped grind out multiple runs. Corbin Carroll scored twice on singles, both after stealing second base. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored on a sacrifice fly following what looked like a double that he stretched into a triple.

“We've got a bunch of fast guys, and today you got to see a lot of everyone,” Thomas said.

Gurriel, Marte and Josh Rojas all had three hits.

The Dodgers took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, capped by James Outman's 423-foot, two-run homer. It was the rookie's third homer in just nine games.

But the D-backs bounced back in a hurry, cutting the margin to 4-1 in the bottom of the first before Perdomo and Marte both smashed two-run homers off Noah Syndergaard (0-1) in the second for a 5-4 lead.

“Poor execution on my pitches,” Syndergaard said. "And then they capitalized on just about every single one of my mistakes. It was difficult to find a rhythm and when I eventually did, I wasn't successful at shutting down their offense with two outs.

“Super disappointing outing, especially when the offense comes alive like that at the beginning of the game. It's definitely one I want back.”

Arizona never trailed again, though the Dodgers pushed for a comeback multiple times. They loaded the bases in the fourth and cut the deficit to 6-5 when Mookie Betts walked to force a run home. Freddie Freeman followed by smashing a line drive to center, but Thomas made a sliding catch to end the inning.

“It was a pretty complete effort today,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “We did a lot of little things really, really well. We continue to have an all-field approach and we're being very stubborn at the plate.”

Freeman's RBI double off the center-field wall in the sixth cut the D-backs margin to 7-6 but Arizona scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and three more in the seventh to put the game away.

Freeman finished with four hits, including two doubles. Jason Heyward added a solo homer.

DAVIES HURT

Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies left in the fifth inning with a strained left oblique. The right-hander was facing Max Muncy when he threw a pitch and immediately grimaced. After a short meeting on the mound, he left the game.

Davies struggled with his command in the fourth inning, throwing 11 straight balls at one point. The 30-year-old gave up five runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked four.

“Those oblique strains are a menace,” Lovullo said. “They take some time to work through and get over. I don't know what the timetable is, but we're going to miss him.”

Lovullo added that “it's going to be weeks.”

D-backs reliever Kyle Nelson (1-0) earned the win with one inning of scoreless relief.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Kyle Lewis (illness) was put on the 10-day injured list. OF Pavin Smith was called up from Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will start RHP Michael Grove (0-0, 6.75 ERA) on Sunday while the D-backs counter with RHP Ryne Nelson (0-0, 5.40).

