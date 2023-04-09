Taiwan's Tsengwen Reservoir dips to 11% of capacity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Despite a passing weather front that brought rain to northern Taiwan, the south continues to lack significant rainfall with a severe drought continuing.

Cumulative rainfall in the upper reaches of Tsengwen Reservoir in the past four days has only reached 3.5 millimeters, which has been of limited benefit to Taiwan’s largest reservoir, which has dipped to just 11.35% capacity, per Liberty Times.

To meet water needs, on April 15, Tsengwen Reservoir will release water to Wushantou Reservoir for storage, further depleting water reserves to around 10% or approximately 50.69 million cubic meters. A website offers real-time status of all Taiwan’s reservoirs.

The amount of rainfall in the south hit a 30-year-low in 2022, and this year, the Water Resources Agency does not believe drought continues will lessen until May at the earliest, per PTS.

Reduced water pressure has already been implemented for Tainan and Chiayi, with water restrictions also beginning in Kaohsiung. In additional well drilling and a halt to agricultural irrigation has been ordered to preserve remaining water resources.

The public is urged to save water as no rain is expected for the coming weeks.