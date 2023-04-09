Alexa
Canada beats Japan 5-0 in women's world hockey championship

By Associated Press
2023/04/09 10:07
Canada forward Natalie Spooner (24) and defender Claire Thompson (42) celebrate a goal against Japan during the second period of a women's world hocke...
The puck slips through the legs of Japan goaltender Riko Kawaguchi (31) as Canada forward Danielle Serdachny (92) and forward Emma Maltais (27) and Ja...
Canada forward Rebecca Johnston (6) shoots on Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara (30) during the second period of a women's world hockey championships ga...

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Sarah Fillier and two goals and an assist, Emerance Maschmeyer made 11 saves and Canada beat Japan 5-0 on Saturday night in the women's world hockey championship.

Sarah Nurse had a goal and an assist and Natalie Spooner and Brianne Jenner also scored as two-time defending champion Canada improved to 3-0 in Group A. Canada is 8-0 against Japan in the event with a goals margin of 96-0.

The United States, 2-0 in Group A, will return to action Sunday against the Czech Republic, then close group play against Canada on Monday night.

In the early game, Lina Ljungblom scored four goals in Sweden's 6-2 victory over Hungary in Group B.

Linnea Andersson and Hilda Svensson also scored and Sara Grahn made 27 saves to help Sweden (1-1) rebound from an opening loss to Germany.

Reka Dabasi and Mira Seregely scored for Hungary (1-1).

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports