Rays 8-0, majors best start in 20 years, beat A's 11-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays extended Major League Baseball’s best start in 20 years behind Jeffrey Springs’ seven innings of three-hit ball and Randy Arozarena’s four RBIs, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 Saturday for an 8-0 record.

Tampa Bay is the first big league team to open 8-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals won their first nine games. The Rays have outscored opponents 64-18 and are the first team to win its first eight games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association did it in their first 13.

No team had won eight straight games by that margin at any point in a season since the 1939 Yankees did it 10 times in a row.

Springs (2-0) struck out seven. Shintaro Fujinami (0-2) allowed five runs, three hits, four walks and hit a batter over 4 1/3 innings in his second major league start.

METS 5, MARLINS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga (2-0) won his Citi Field debut, pitching six innings of one-run, three-hit ball and wearing a Mets blue-and-orange glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork. He struck out six and walked three, allowing his only run on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s leadoff homer in the sixth.

Pete Alonso chased Trevor Rogers (0-2) in the fifth with a two-run homer, his fourth homer in the past three games and fifth this season. Eduardo Escobar also homered, and David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

RED SOX 14, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Rafael Devers homered twice, including his fifth career grand slam, and drove in five runs.

Devers’ grand slam capped a six-run, second inning. Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and scored three runs for Boston, which has scored nine or more runs in half its eight games. Raimel Tapia had a pinch two-run homer. Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder also drove in two runs each.

Tanner Houck (2-0) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings. Joey Wentz (0-2) walked four in the second inning, including Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder with the bases loaded.

PHILLIES 3, REDS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryon Stott capped a three-run rally in the ninth inning with a winning single as the Phillies won despite striking out 17 times.

Nick Lodolo struck out a career-high 12 and tossed three-hit ball over seven shutout innings, leaving with a lead provided by Spencer Steer's first-inning homer against Bailey Falter. Jake Fraley built a 2-0 margin with a sacrifice fly in the ninth off Andrew Vasquez (1-0).

Brandon Marsh's RBI single off Alexis Díaz (0-1) and Edmundo Sosa's sacrifice fly against Ian Giabut tied the score.

CUBS 10, RANGERS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings as Chicago won its third straight.

Patrick Wisdom homered and Trey Mancini had three of Chicago’s 14 hits. Dansby Swanson had two hits and is batting .429 (12 for 28) in his first seven games with the Cubs after signing a $177 million, seven-year contract.

Texas committed five errors in its fourth loss in five games, and a balk by Martín Pérez (1-1) set up Chicago’s first run. Pérez (1-1) gave up three runs, two earned, and five hits in five innings.

ROYALS 6, GIANTS 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salvador Pérez hit a tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning and pinch-runner Nate Eaton scored on a wild pitch in the ninth by Camilo Doval (0-1) after Vinnie Pasquantino doubled and advanced on Hunter Dozier's groundout.

Taylor Clarke (1-0) struck out the side in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save with the Royals.

Kansas City is 2-2 under bench coach Paul Hoover, the interim manager, while Matt Quatraro has been away with COVID-19.

TWINS 9, ASTROS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Kyle Farmer hit three-run homers, and Christian Vázquez had two RBI singles, one a tiebreaking hit off Seth Martinez (1-1) in the sixth.

Joe Ryan (2-0) recovered from Yordan Alvarez’s grand slam to win his second straight start, giving up four runs and three hits in six innings with 10 strikeouts. Jhoan Duran struck out Yainer Diaz with two on for his second save.

MARINERS 3, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit RBI singles in the first and second innings off Cal Quantrill (0-1), who entered 14-0 in 34 regular-season starts at Progressive Field. Quantrill had not lost a home start since Sept. 9, 2019, with San Diego.

Marco Gonzales (1-0) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings, and Seattle won its sixth straight at Cleveland. Paul Sewald put two on in the ninth before getting his second save in two days.

Jarred Kelenic also had an RBI single in the first.

YANKEES 4, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a 436-foot, 116.3 mph homer to cap New York’s three-run fifth inning, his 26th homer of at least 116 mph since 2015, when Statcast began tracking. Teammate Aaron Judge, with 15, is the only other player with more than six.

Anthony Volpe tripled for his first big league extra-base hit, Jhony Brito (2-0) allowed a run in five innings in his second career start and slumping Aaron Hicks delivered a crucial RBI single.

Cole Irvin (0-2) walked four batters in 4 2/3 innings in his first home start since the Orioles acquired him in an offseason trade with Oakland.

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit his 300th homer and 20-year-old Jordan Walker hit the second of his young career as St. Louis mounted a pair of two-run drives in the third inning off Eric Lauer (1-1). The Cardinals ended a four-game skid and stopped the Milwaukee’s six-game winning streak.

Jordan Montgomery (2-0) struck out nine and allowed three hits and two walks in seven innings.

WHITE SOX 11, PIRATES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal, Luis Robert Jr., Oscar Colás had two hits and drove in two runs each.

Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Vaughn also had two hits each for Chicago, which had 14 hits, and lvis Andrus also drove in two runs.

Mike Clevinger (2-0) gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Vince Velasquez (0-2) allowed five runs, six hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

PADRES 4, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Wacha (2-0) matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, his first double-digit game since June 2015. He allowed two hits over six innings — both by Matt Olson.

,Juan Soto homered in the third off Charlie Morton (1-1), who gave up three runs, two earned, six hits and three walks in five innings.

San Diego closer Josh Hader struck out Orlando Arcia with two on for his third save. Hader finished a five-hitter with the 15th strikeout by Padres pitchers.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, DODGERS 8

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo each hit two-run homers in the second off Noah Syndergaard (0-1) and Alek Thomas had four of Arizona's 17 hits as the Diamondbacks overcame a 4-0 deficit.

James Outman’ hit two-run homer in the Dodgers' four-run first, the rookie’s third homer in nine games.

Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies left in the fifth inning with a strained left oblique. Kyle Nelson (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning.

NATIONALS 7, ROCKIES 6

DENVER (AP) — Stone Garrett had four hits and five RBIs, homering and doubling twice.

Trevor Williams (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Rockies, who have lost six of seven. Austin Gomber (0-2) gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Washington led 7-2 in the ninth before Mike Moustakas hit his first home run for the Rockies, a two-run drive off Anthony Banda. Elías Díaz had a two-run single against Carl Edwards Jr., who struck out Kris Bryant with two on for his first save this season.

ANGELS 9, BLUE JAYS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels roared back from a 4-0 deficit.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth by homering in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs, while Luis Rengifo also homered in the fifth.

Jaime Barria (1-0) escaped a jam in the fifth for Los Angeles. José Berríos (0-2) gave up six hits and four earned runs while pitching into the fifth.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports