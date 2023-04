Each spring for more than 50 years, Dieter Melzer has taken to the road dressed as the Easter Bunny on his vintage scooter. The 74-year-old retired bu... Each spring for more than 50 years, Dieter Melzer has taken to the road dressed as the Easter Bunny on his vintage scooter. The 74-year-old retired building contractor from Hirschfeld in the eastern German state of Brandenburg has been making eyes light up since 1968.