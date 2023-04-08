Switzerland: 16 people rescued from avalanche

All 16 people trapped in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps were rescued without suffering serious injuries, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The avalanche tore down an area of the Saas-Fee ski resort in the southern Valais canton.

Police were alerted to the accident at 10:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT), according to Swiss daily Blick.

Initial reports said that up to 5 people could have been injured, but police later said there was no indication that anyone sustained serious injuries.

"They were extremely lucky," the police spokesman said, adding that it is "highly probable" that there are no missing persons.

Police said that two people were rescued immediately, while another five were treated by a doctor at the scene.

Nine people were flown to hospital, but most were able to leave shortly after their admission.

Police did not say what the nationality of those buried under the avalanche was.

The avalanche was 200 meters (around 1,300 feet) wide and occurred at 4,000 meters above sea level.

Blick cited Swiss airline Air Zermatt as saying that eight helicopters were used in the rescue mission. Avalanche rescue dogs and firefighting personnel were also involved in the operation, the daily said.

Switzerland's public prosecutor said it was investigating the accident, as it occurred outside the designated area for skiing. Criminal charges could be brought if it is found that skiers triggered the avalanche.

German Press Agency material contributed to this report.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic