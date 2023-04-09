Princes William and George see Villa beat Nottingham Forest

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa put on a show for its royal visitors in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest that lifted the team into sixth place in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Prince William, who is known to be a Villa fan, attended with his oldest child, Prince George, and saw Ollie Watkins continue his hot streak with a stoppage-time goal to seal victory.

It was Watkins' ninth goal in his last 11 games, adding to Bertrand Traore's strike early in the second half.

Villa has won six of its last seven matches and is in real contention for European qualification, with the Europa League firmly in the sights of manager Unai Emery — a serial winner of the competition with Sevilla and Villarreal.

Emery mustn't have thought this was possible when he took over from Steven Gerrard in November. Villa is on course for their best finish since 2010.

For Forest, an eighth game without a win returned the team to the bottom three for the first time since January. Unless something drastic changes in the next few weeks, it looks almost certain to return to the Championship.

Whether that drastic change is the removal of Cooper remains to be seen. Although owner Evangelos Marinakis gave his manager public backing this week, his statement was pointed by saying he expected results and performances to “improve immediately."

Although Forest was not outplayed at Villa Park, the team carried so little threat and, unsurprising for a team which has only five away goals, never looked like getting back in the game.

With Manchester United, Liverpool and Brighton to play in its next three fixtures, Forest's chances of survival look bleak.

