Taiwan dismisses claims by China it escorted passenger ferry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) dismissed claims by China Saturday (April 8) that its ships protected a passenger ferry between its province of Fujian and the Taiwan-held island of Matsu.

Following the April 5 meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, China announced a series of military drills around Taiwan, taking cross-strait tension to a new high.

The authorities in China’s Fujian Province claimed the Chinese coast guard vessel the Haixun 06 had escorted the Taiwanese ferry Min Chu No.8 on a journey from Matsu to the Chinese port of Huangqi, the Liberty Times reported.

The ferry was sailing Friday (April 7) afternoon with seven Taiwanese passengers, three crew members from Taiwan, and one from Myanmar, OAC Minister Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) wrote on her Facebook page. She said China’s Haixun 06 tried to approach the Taiwanese ferry, but coast guard ships from Taiwan continued to escort it all through its journey, and accompanied it again on its return trip from Huangqi with 57 Taiwanese passengers on board.

Kuan accused China of wanting to mislead the public by giving the impression that its coast guard vessels could operate unhindered in Taiwanese waters.

