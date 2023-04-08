US House committee chair meets Taiwan semiconductor, defense industries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee had a working breakfast Friday (April 7) with representatives of Taiwan’s semiconductor and defense industries.

The event was sponsored by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), CNA reported Saturday (April 8). Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and seven other members were visiting Taiwan to express their support for the democratic nation amid threats from China.

While their agenda included a visit to the Legislative Yuan and a lunch with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), they also found time to meet with TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) and business leaders from key sectors of Taiwan’s economy, per CNA.

They discussed the reorganization of supply chains in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also expressing the wish for closer cooperation between the two economies.

Huang said TAITRA was planning to open its fifth office in the United States in June in Dallas, Texas. McCaul, who represents Texas's 10th congressional district, will be invited to the launch, the TAITRA chairperson said.