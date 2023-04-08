Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US House committee chair to push for speedy arms deliveries to Taiwan

Michael McCaul says US will assist Taiwan with military training

  886
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/08 15:38
U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul at lunch with President Tsai Ing-wen Saturday. 

U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul at lunch with President Tsai Ing-wen Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States Congress is pushing for speedier arms deliveries to Taiwan and for cooperation in military training, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson Michael McCaul told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Saturday (April 8).

McCaul and seven other House members were the guests at a lunch hosted by the president, who had just returned from the U.S. the previous evening. One of the highlights of her trip to allies Guatemala and Belize had been a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in California April 5.

Before the lunch, McCaul used Mandarin Chinese to say, “We love Taiwan.” Following applause, he emphasized the bipartisan nature of the support Taiwan enjoyed in the U.S.

He also promised Tsai that arms supplies would continue. Congress was doing its utmost to have the delivery of weapons speeded up, and to offer assistance with military training, he said.

McCaul said the efforts were not designed to launch a war, but to strive for peace, per CNA. Taiwan had inspired the world with its courage, its openness, strength, and resilience, yet China saw it as a thorn in its side, the senior member of Congress said at the lunch.

McCaul’s delegation on the April 6-8 visit to Taiwan included House Foreign Committee members Young Kim, Ami Bera, French Hill, Guy Reschenthaler, Madeleine Dean, Michael Lawler, and Nathaniel Moran.
Michael McCaul
U.S. Congress
U.S. congressional delegation
U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee
Tsai Ing-wen
arms delivery
military training

RELATED ARTICLES

Cross-strait conflict could see American troops in Taiwan
Cross-strait conflict could see American troops in Taiwan
2023/04/09 11:29
House select committee on China to ramp up efforts to strengthen Taiwan's defense
House select committee on China to ramp up efforts to strengthen Taiwan's defense
2023/04/09 10:12
US House committee chair meets Taiwan semiconductor, defense industries
US House committee chair meets Taiwan semiconductor, defense industries
2023/04/08 17:42
US congressman publishes Chinese embassy's letter threatening Taiwan visit consequences
US congressman publishes Chinese embassy's letter threatening Taiwan visit consequences
2023/04/08 15:28
China to stage 3-day drill around Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
China to stage 3-day drill around Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
2023/04/08 10:02