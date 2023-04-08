US congressman publishes Chinese embassy's letter threatening Taiwan visit consequences

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representative Guy Reschenthaler has published a letter he received from the Chinese embassy prior to his trip warning him to not cross a “red line.”

In a statement, Reschenthaler wrote: “Our congressional visit sends a clear message to the world: America is committed to supporting Taiwan and preserving freedom, democracy, and peace across the globe. I am not intimidated by China’s threats and refuse to kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party. I look forward to meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen and reaffirming our commitment to the people of Taiwan.”

The letter he received was penned by Li Xiang of the Chinese embassy in the U.S. Its introduction read, “Hi. I am Counselor Li (sic) with the Chinese Embassy in the US. I am reaching out to express our grave concern regarding a CODEL including Congressman Guy Reschenthaler planing (sic) to visit Taiwan on April 6.”

According to Li, the “Taiwan question” is the “bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed.” Li claimed that U.S. officials are “inherently obliged” to refrain from any official exchanges with Taiwan according to the U.S.’ one-China policy, adding, “Otherwise, it is serious political provocations (sic).”

Li wrote that the U.S. should learn from the political crisis that occurred between China and the U.S. following former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Additionally, Li claimed that “the strategic community in the U.S.” and some Congress members as well as “people in Taiwan” have questioned or opposed seeing peace across the Taiwan Strait “destroyed by the selfish interests of individual politicians.”

Now on the third day of its trip, the bipartisan congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul was received by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who recently returned from a tour of the Americas, during a banquet.

SET News reported that McCaul, who voiced strong support for Taiwan during the visit, said during the event that Congress will do all it can to expedite arms deliveries to Taiwan.