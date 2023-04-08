Tropical depression near Philippines could develop into first typhoon of 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression east of the Philippines could develop into the first typhoon of the year, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said Saturday (April 8).

At present, meteorologists still hold divergent opinions on how the depression might evolve, so it will be necessary to wait until next week, possibly until April 13, before there could be more certainty, per CNA.

The depression is likely to move closer to the Philippines over the next few days, with forecasters in Europe and the United States saying there is a 20% chance it will turn into Tropical Storm Sanvu, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

He pointed out that from 1911 to 2022, Taiwan had only seen one typhoon hitting as early as April, making the likelihood of a tropical storm this month extremely limited.

As to the route of the current tropical depression, it will either cross the Philippines and move west, or turn northeast and back over the Pacific Ocean, Wu said. Southern and central parts of Taiwan have been experiencing a drought, for which a typhoon might offer relief.