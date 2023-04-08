Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

East Taiwan coach bus falls off bridge after car crash

Severe injuries reported after bus falls 5 m into creek, 1 in critical condition

  1898
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/08 11:40
 A coach bus breaks through a bridge's barrier and falls down to the creek below after hitting a car head-on.

 A coach bus breaks through a bridge's barrier and falls down to the creek below after hitting a car head-on. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An accident in Fengbin, Hualien County, involving a coach bus and a car on Saturday morning (April 8) resulted in the bus falling off a bridge into the creek below.

CNA reported that a driver and five passengers were aboard the northbound coach bus when it crashed head-on into a car going in the opposite direction at 7:30 a.m. The car was reportedly making a left turn into a campsite, though the exact cause of the accident is still being investigated.

After the coach bus broke through the bridge’s barrier and fell 5 meters down to a creek under the bridge, the driver became trapped in the vehicle and had a broken right foot and pierced shoulder. A female passenger on the bus was thrown out of the bus by the force of the accident and was found at around 9 a.m. showing no signs of life.

Together with the driver and the woman, another passenger who sustained severe injuries was sent to the Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital. Two lightly injured passengers were sent to the Feng Bin Aboriginal Branch Hospital; one passenger had no injuries.

The driver of the car was unharmed, though the passenger had light injuries. The vehicle was severely damaged with a wrecked front.

East Taiwan coach bus falls off bridge after car crash
Rescuers try to reach passengers in the coach bus. (CNA photo)

East Taiwan coach bus falls off bridge after car crash
The car's front end is destroyed by the impact of the crash. (CNA photo)
Hualien
coach bus
accident
crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Old man in wheelchair, Filipina caregiver hit by truck in western Taiwan
Old man in wheelchair, Filipina caregiver hit by truck in western Taiwan
2023/04/07 15:20
Multiple taxis and BMW collide in Taipei car crash
Multiple taxis and BMW collide in Taipei car crash
2023/04/06 13:35
Woman falls off art installation on east Taiwan beach
Woman falls off art installation on east Taiwan beach
2023/04/05 19:47
Stuck shipping container, 5-car pileup in Taiwan blocks highway traffic
Stuck shipping container, 5-car pileup in Taiwan blocks highway traffic
2023/04/04 16:34
Humpback mother and calf spotted off coast of southern Taiwan
Humpback mother and calf spotted off coast of southern Taiwan
2023/04/03 21:02