AP PHOTOS: Joyous Holy Week celebrations around the world

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/09 08:07
Penitents of the "Padre Jesus Nazareno" brotherhood carry a portable dais platform which supports a statue of Jesus Christ carried by "costaleros"duri...
Christians pause along the Via Dolorosa, a route that is believed to be the path Jesus walked to his crucifixion, on Good Friday in the Old City of Je...
Faithful dressed as Roman soldiers take part in a Holy Thursday procession outside the San Cristobal el Bajo Catholic church, in Antigua, Guatemala, T...
Hooded Filipino flagellants pray as part of Maundy Thursday rituals to atone for sins or fulfill vows for an answered prayer on April 6, 2023 at Manda...
Priests arrives during Holy Thursday celebration before a Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo...
Hooded penitents take part in the Procissao do Fogareu or Torch Procession, in Goias, 350 km, 217 miles, west of Brasilia, Brazil, early Thursday, Apr...
Faithful take part in the procession of Jesus of the Great Power, at La Merced church in Granada, Nicaragua, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Inti Oc...
Hooded penitent from the "Santa Veracruz" brotherhood carries a cross while taking part in a Holy Week procession as people look on, in Calahorra, nor...
Villagers wearing costumes take part in a Holy Thursday local celebration in the town of Santa Rosalia, in the municipality of Mulege, Baja California...
Worshipper Jose Maria Segura sings a "saeta" as the Virgin Mary is carried out of the church during the procession of "El Cerro" brotherhood in Sevill...
Artisan Gabriel Gutierrez paints a "Pachuco" version of Judas at the Santa Maria La Ribera Cultural Center in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. E...
Pope Francis sits on the popemobile on his way to the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, ...
Christians walk in the Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem, Sunday, April 2, 2023. The procession observes Jesus' entrance...
Faithful dressed as Roman soldiers take part in a Holy Thursday procession outside the San Cristobal el Bajo Catholic church, in Antigua, Guatemala, T...
Villagers wearing costumes take part in a Holy Thursday celebration in Santa Rosalia, in the municipality of Mulege, Baja California Sur state, Mexico...
A man carries the image of Jesus Christ previous the procession for the Holy Week in Puellaro, Ecuador, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Oc...
A devotee holds a cross and an image of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession in the Ciudad Bolivar neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Friday, A...
Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds during rites to commemorate Palm Sunday, which marks the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, Sunday, April ...
Palm bearers arrive in a procession at the start of the Palm Sunday's mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, Apr...
A view of the Palm Sunday's mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023 a day after being discharged fr...
Members of the band practice prior to the procession at the Veracruz church in Aguilar de la Frontera, southern Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundred...
Penitents of "Los Estudiantes" brotherhood gather in one of the courtyards of the University of Seville before starting the procession, Spain, Tuesday...
The Passion of Jesus is performed to crowds in Trafalgar Square, London, Friday, April 7, 2023 on Good Friday by actors from the Wintershall Players. ...
Young members of the Palmeros de Chacao brotherhood arrive with palm branches after descending the Cerro el Avila, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Ap...
View of the Santísima Trinidad y San Antonio de Padua de Zipaquirá Cathedral, during the Holy Thursday procession in Zipaquira, Colombia, Thursday, Ap...
A girl blows a whistle as she descends the Cerro el Avila with members of the Palmeros de Chacao brotherhood, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 1...
Catholic nuns hold candles during the Holy Thursday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the site where according to tradition Jesus was cr...
A hooded Filipino penitent flagellates himself as part of Maundy Thursday rituals to atone for sins or fulfill vows for an answered prayer on April 6,...
Penitents from "La Candelaria" brotherhood walk across the Seville cathedral as they takes part in a procession, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundre...
Faithful participate in the Holy Thursday procession at Casco Antiguo neighborhood in Panama City, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Penitents with tunics and hoods take part in the Procession of Souls in a Holy Week celebration in Goias, 350 km (217 miles) west of Brasilia, Brazil,...
A portable dais platform which supports a statue of the Virgin Mary, is carried by "costaleros" during a procession in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 2...
Faithful carry a cross to the Árbol de la Vida or Tree of Life during a Good Friday procession in the hills of the Ciudad Bolivar neighborhood of Bogo...
Faithful raise a giant wooden cross before the Árbol de la Vida or Tree of Life during a Good Friday procession in the hills of the Ciudad Bolivar nei...
Members of the Nazarene brotherhood take part in the Holy Thursday procession in Zipaquira, Colombia, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia...
Catholic faithfuls march carrying Palm fronds to commemorate Palm Sunday, which marks the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, on the streets of Lago...
Villagers wearing costumes take part in a Holy Thursday celebration in Santa Rosalia, in the municipality of Mulege, Baja California Sur state, Mexico...
Members of the Palmeros de Chacao brotherhood, chant and sing, as they arrive with palm branches after descending the Cerro el Avila, in Caracas, Vene...
Christian faithfuls pray near the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, April, 7, 2023 on Good Friday during the Holy Week of Easter. Easter...
Archbishop Gintaras Grusas, center, speaks during the Holy Week procession at the Three Crosses hill in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, April 7, 2023. Hol...
Faithful reenact the Way of the Cross in Atyra, Paraguay Friday, April 7, 2023. Holy Week commemorates the last week of the earthly life of Jesus Chri...
Faithful take part in a Good Friday procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, April 7, 2023. Holy Week commemorates the last week of the earthly li...
An actor portraying the part of Jesus Christ, carries the cross during the Good Friday procession in the city center of Wuppertal, Germany, Friday, Ap...
Cardinals hold candles as Pope Francis presides over an Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Pho...
Pope Francis presides over an Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis presides over an Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Cardinals hold candles as Pope Francis presides over an Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Pho...
A priest blesses the congregations during an Easter service, at the Church of St Theresa in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Min...
A girl leans on a Romanian orthodox priest before an Orthodox Palm Sunday pilgrimage in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, April 8, 2023. According to loca...
Romanian Orthodox priests and believers stand outside the Patriarchal Cathedral after an Orthodox Palm Sunday pilgrimage in Bucharest, Romania, Saturd...

From dressing as Roman soldiers in Antigua, Guatemala, to carrying palm fronds on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Christians around the world are celebrating Holy Week.

For millions of Christians, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter, known as Holy Week, is the most sacred time of the year. It's the week Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ.

The week began with Palm Sunday, where mass at the Vatican was celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square the day after he was discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where the Vatican said he was treated for bronchitis.

In Bolivia's highland region, artists gathered for an annual event where they built sand sculptures based on Bible stories. Members of the faithful in Brazil wore tunics and hoods to take part in the Procession of Souls in Goiás state. And in Managua, Nicaragua, a child dressed as an angel during an event observing Good Friday, during which a masked worshipper held a religious banner depicting Jesus Christ on a cross.

Half a world away, Catholic nuns held candles during a Holy Thursday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem. It's the site where Jesus was crucified and buried according to tradition. Celebrations in Haiti included a Stations of the Cross reenactment in Port-au-Prince on Good Friday. In Spain, worshippers carried a portable dais platform supporting a statue of the Virgin Mary through the streets of Seville.

In recent years, Holy Week has been scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions that require precautions such as social distancing and mask use. However, this year many of the faithful gathered in celebrations reminiscent of the era before the virus changed the nature of religious observance.

This year's Holy Week was a year for gathering together in prayer.