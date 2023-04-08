Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 1 - 7, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/04/08 21:05
Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the preparations for a Holy Week procession, in Zamora, Spa...
Guards keep a curtain closed prior to a meeting between France's President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the Peopl...
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after being arraigned earlier in ...
Mexican singer Zemmoa performs at the Axe Ceremonia music festival at Bicentenario park in Mexico City, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugart...
Pedestrians are silhouetted against the walls of a connecting tunnel in an underground station in London, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wig...
A whirling dervish spins during a traditional performance during the holy month of Ramadan at Al Muezz Street in Cairo, Egypt, late Tuesday, April 4, ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather to collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional handmade unleavened bread for Passover, during the Maim Shelan...
Band members practice prior to a Holy Week procession at the Veracruz church in Aguilar de la Frontera, southern Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Ph...
A girl looks through a hole in the door of a portable bathroom, in front of an NGO's temporary shelter for migrants in Pacaraima, Brazil, on the borde...
A fire rages at a popular market for cheaper clothes in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, April, 4, 2023. (AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Youths clash with police forces during a protest in Nantes, western France, Thursday, April 6, 2023, on the 11th day of nationwide resistance to a gov...
Darya Trepova, a suspect in a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger, attends a court hearing in the Basmanny Distric...
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 2, 2023, a day after being discharged from ...
Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell reacts after his game-winning home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Mil...
Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates his team's victory over San Diego State at the end of the men's national championship college basketball g...
Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. dunks the ball over Miami forward Norchad Omier, right, during the second half of a Final Four college basketball ...
A worker walks by an unfinished 260-foot-long Eco Edison ship in Terrebonne Parish, La., along the Houma Navigation Canal, Monday, April 3, 2023. The ...
A surfer heads to the beach to catch some waves as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfre...
Seven-year-old Sur, a visitor, greets a horse named Alinco Besy Namibia, during the 20th edition of the six-day equestrian event Nuestros Ceballos, at...
Min Woo Lee, of Australia, walks to the green on the 15th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, ...

Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the preparations for a Holy Week procession, in Zamora, Spa...

Guards keep a curtain closed prior to a meeting between France's President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the Peopl...

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after being arraigned earlier in ...

Mexican singer Zemmoa performs at the Axe Ceremonia music festival at Bicentenario park in Mexico City, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugart...

Pedestrians are silhouetted against the walls of a connecting tunnel in an underground station in London, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wig...

A whirling dervish spins during a traditional performance during the holy month of Ramadan at Al Muezz Street in Cairo, Egypt, late Tuesday, April 4, ...

Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather to collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional handmade unleavened bread for Passover, during the Maim Shelan...

Band members practice prior to a Holy Week procession at the Veracruz church in Aguilar de la Frontera, southern Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Ph...

A girl looks through a hole in the door of a portable bathroom, in front of an NGO's temporary shelter for migrants in Pacaraima, Brazil, on the borde...

A fire rages at a popular market for cheaper clothes in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, April, 4, 2023. (AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Youths clash with police forces during a protest in Nantes, western France, Thursday, April 6, 2023, on the 11th day of nationwide resistance to a gov...

Darya Trepova, a suspect in a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger, attends a court hearing in the Basmanny Distric...

Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 2, 2023, a day after being discharged from ...

Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell reacts after his game-winning home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Mil...

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates his team's victory over San Diego State at the end of the men's national championship college basketball g...

Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. dunks the ball over Miami forward Norchad Omier, right, during the second half of a Final Four college basketball ...

A worker walks by an unfinished 260-foot-long Eco Edison ship in Terrebonne Parish, La., along the Houma Navigation Canal, Monday, April 3, 2023. The ...

A surfer heads to the beach to catch some waves as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfre...

Seven-year-old Sur, a visitor, greets a horse named Alinco Besy Namibia, during the 20th edition of the six-day equestrian event Nuestros Ceballos, at...

Min Woo Lee, of Australia, walks to the green on the 15th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, ...

April 1 - 7, 2023

From Holy Week celebrations to protests in France over the nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.  Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/