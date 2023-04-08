AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 1 - 7, 2023

A girl looks through a hole in the door of a portable bathroom, in front of an NGO's temporary shelter for migrants in Pacaraima, Brazil, on the borde... A girl looks through a hole in the door of a portable bathroom, in front of an NGO's temporary shelter for migrants in Pacaraima, Brazil, on the border with Venezuela, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)