US women set record for fastest goal, beat Switzerland 9-1

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Abbey Murphy scored at seven seconds for the fastest goal in women's world hockey championship history and the United States routed Switzerland 9-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in Group A play.

In the night game, captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored her 100th and 101st goals for Canada in a 5-1 victory over the Czech Republic that kept the Canadians even with the Americans. Finland improved to 2-0 in Group B, beating Germany 3-0.

Murphy took the puck off Abby Roque’s opening faceoff victory, sped past two defenders and fired a shot past goalie Saskia Maurer.

“For a morning game especially, we answered the bell right away. It was apparent that we were ready to play,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “Our attention to detail and our respect for the game I thought was at the utmost level. It was a fun game to be behind the bench in and I thought we got better today.”

Caroline Harvey scored twice for the United States, Roque had a goal and three assists, Murphy added two assists and Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two assists. Rebecca Gilmore, Gabrielle Hughes, Hannah Bilka and Amanda Kessel also scored, and Nicole Hensley made 12 saves.

The Americans opened Wednesday with a 7-1 victory over Japan. They will face the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Rahel Enzler spoiled Hensley’s shutout bid halfway through the third period. Maurer stopped 45 shots for Switzerland, a 4-0 loser to Canada on Wednesday.

For Canada at night, Poulin scored the milestone goal in style, finishing off a rapid-fire 2-on-1 with Blayre Turnbull by tucking a backhander behind Blanka Skodova at 8:03 of the first period.

The 32-year-old star, playing in her 171st game for Canada, joined Hayley Wickenheiser, Jayna Hefford and Danielle Goyette in the century club.

“It is a special group, for sure, and it’s really an honor for me,” Poulin said. “But we’re far from our goal. … At the end of the day, it’s about the team.”

Turnbull, Renata Fast and Laura Stacey also scored for Canada, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 14 saves. Natalie Mlynkova scored for the Czech Republic.

In Finland’s victory, Anni Keisala made 16 saves and Emilia Vesa, Viivi Vainikka and Rosa Lindstedt scored. Johanna May stopped 40 shots for Germany.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports