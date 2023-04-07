Japan Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market 2023 Consumer Insights and Purchasing Behaviours by 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Japan Vibration Monitoring Equipment industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Japan Vibration Monitoring Equipment industry.

The Japan vibration monitoring equipment market apprehended a market value of USD 86.4 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 109.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The vibration monitoring equipment business in Japan is likely to grow at steady rate owing to the increasing awareness at the supply end. In addition to that, the rising availability and applications of vibration monitoring equipment in different industries fuel the growth rate of the market significantly.

On the other hand, the vibration monitoring equipment business in Japan is projected to get hampered by lack of skilled working professionals in the manufacturing area of the marketspace.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness toward predictive maintenance

The rising awareness related to the benefits of predictive maintenance is fueling the growth of the vibration monitoring equipment in Japan. The prominent players are getting certifications and approvals from regulatory agencies and bodies for their product is this market. For instance, in September 2020, Shinkawa Electric Co. Ltd. introduced improved specifications in its CA-302 accelerometer. The device included improvement in sensitivity errors and operating temperature range. Such strategies fuel the growth rate of the market.

Availability of advanced vibration monitoring equipment

The increasing accessibility and availability of advanced vibration monitoring equipment is driving the growth of this market. For instance, the infiSYS RV-200, is a vibration analysis & diagnostic system, which monitors, analyses, diagnoses and accurately acknowledges and feeds back the condition of rotating machinery that plays a chief role in production plants.

Segments Overview:

The Japan vibration monitoring equipment market is segmented into component, monitoring process, system, and industry vertical.

By Component,

? Hardware

o Accelerometers

o Proximity Probes

o Velocity Sensors

o Transmitters

o Others

? Software

? Services

The services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 5% during the anticipated period. The increasing trend for the expert consulting and field services for complex and in-depth equipment vibration problems is expected to propel the segmental growth during the forecast period. The hardware segment held the largest market share of 60% in 2021. On the basis of hardware, the accelerometers was the highest shareholding subsegment with a rate of more than 35% amongst all others in 2021.

By Monitoring Process,

? Online

? Portable

The online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness and high usage fuels the growth rate of this segment.

By System,

? Embedded Systems

? Vibration Meters

? Vibration Analysers

The embedded systems segment held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021 owing to the extensive use and vitality of embedded systems in the vibration monitoring devices.

By Industry Vertical,

? Energy & Power

? Automotive

? Chemicals

? Oil & Gas

? Metals & Mining

? Aerospace & Defence

? Marine

? Pulp & Paper

? Food & Beverages

The energy and power subsegment is expected to hold an opportunity of over USD 5 Million during the period of 2021 to 2027. Moreover, the oil and gas segment held the highest growth rate of 4.9%, whereas the metals and mining subsegment is predicted to cross USD 10 Million market value by 2026.

Country Overview

The Japan vibration monitoring equipment market is likely to grow expansively during the prediction period owing to the increasing strategic advances by the companies operative in the marketplace. The mouting research and development initiatives, coupled with the increasing inclination towards green initiatives is set to fuel the growth of the Japan vibration monitoring equipment market. The steady growth rate also contributes due to the the awareness initiatives of vibration monitoring equipment in Japan.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the Japan vibration monitoring equipment market include Shinkawa Electric Co. Ltd., AMETEK Process Instruments, Endress+Hauser AG, Larson Davis (PCB Piezotronics), Structural Vibration Solution A/S, BD, Ono Sokki Technology Inc, ACO Co., Ltd., Cosmo Instruments Co. Ltd., and Peritec Corporation, among others.

The major three players in the market hold approximately 60% of the total market share. These market players are investing in joint ventures, product launches, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, to create a competitive edge. For instance, in September 2020, Shinkawa Electric Co. Ltd. introduced improved specifications in its CA-302 accelerometer. The device included improvement in sensitivity errors and operating temperature range.

The Japan vibration monitoring equipment market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan vibration monitoring equipment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of vibration monitoring equipment

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in medical supply products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

