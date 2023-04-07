Taiwan president returns from trip to US, Guatemala, Belize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) arrived home Saturday (April 7) evening from a 10-day trip which included a historic meeting with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States and visits to allies Guatemala and Belize.

During a short address at Taoyuan International Airport, she said her trip had served to make the international community notice Taiwan. The world had seen how the people stood even closer together when facing pressure and threats, and that being subject to pressure and obstacles did not stop Taiwan from conducting exchanges with the global community, she said.

Tsai mentioned how three years of COVID-19 pandemic had not affected cooperation with Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, per UDN. She mentioned how a hospital project in Guatemala had been completed during that period, while the living standards of people in Belize had improved.

Tsai also mentioned the expressions of support for democracy she had received in person from the president of Guatemala, the governor-general of Belize, and members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. She ended her news conference by thanking Taiwanese communities overseas.

The U.S. has been a popular destination for Taiwanese politicians, with Foxconn Technology founder and presidential hopeful Terry Gou (郭台銘) wrapping up an eight-day tour, and another presidential contender, former Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), preparing to leave on a 21-day visit Saturday (April 8).

