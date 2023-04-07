Taiwan-based writer blasts Terry Gou for poor etiquette

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After criticizing Taiwanese celebrity Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) and her poor table manners, four more public figures have come under fire from Li Wen (李文) on Friday (April 7).

As the daughter of the former writer and Legislator Li Ao (李敖), Li Wen, sees herself as a wake-up call for better decorum. She said the Taiwanese are apathetic because young people no longer care about basic manners.

“The only thing teens care about is popular YouTubers and plastic surgery. There are too many people like Dee Hsu who are unwilling to learn or improve themselves,” according to Li.

After commenting on Hsu and her mother’s table manners, Li had problems with four more celebrities on Friday, including Foxconn founder and former CEO Terry Gou (郭台銘), New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma (馬雲), and celebrity Jia Yong-jie (賈永婕).

Li shared on Facebook a list of 36 items for them to improve. She also posted the four celebrities’ photos when they ate out or stayed home and circled the parts that upset her.

Li wrote sarcastically that Guo’s bad etiquette is a result of spending too much time at sea when he was young. “No elbows on the table. Do not hold your fork as if it is a brush,” she commented on Gou's images.

Li urged the tycoon to hire a teacher, but she also questioned whether it is Gou’s male chauvinism that gets in the way. “Only you can teach others, but you do not allow others to give you a lesson?”

Additionally, in a photo showing a vague shape of Gou’s crotch area and some tight trousers, Li suggested the entrepreneur adjust his private parts or change to a more relaxed boxer short.

Li Wen criticizes politicians and celebrities' table manners. (Facebook, Li Wen post)