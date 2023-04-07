Taiwan to receive all Harpoon missiles by 2029

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan expects to receive all of its purchased Harpoon missiles before 2029, a military source has said.

The nation has been coordinating with the U.S. since last year to try to get Washington to adjust arms shipments, in the hope of having more than half of the missiles within three years and the remaining missiles before the end of 2029, Liberty Times cited them as saying.

The U.S. approved the sale of 100 sets of shore-mounted Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan. This included 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II missiles, 4 RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II maneuver missiles, 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense System Launcher Transporter Units, 25 radar trucks, and other related equipment and logistic support, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The military source said the security situation in Taiwan is more severe, as are the weapons and equipment of China’s navy, air force, and rocket force. Therefore, Taiwan must obtain more anti-ship missiles in a shorter period of time in order to effectively counter the Chinese military.

Regarding the possibility of the U.S. transferring Harpoon missiles designated for Saudi Arabia to Taiwan, the source expressed the hope it would be successful. Saudi Arabia made a purchase of Harpoon missiles before Taiwan, so it is ahead in the delivery queue.