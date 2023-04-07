Taiwan to lift public transport mask mandate April 17

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (April 7) announced that public transport passengers will no longer be required to wear masks starting April 17.

In a press release, the Centers for Disease Control wrote the decision was made considering there had not been COVID-19 outbreaks following the extended Tomb Sweeping Holiday. Additionally, there is ample medical capacity and no threat of new viral variants in the country.

Should COVID cases remain stable and under control, the CECC will recommend rather than require wearing masks on public transport. Other situations where wearing masks is recommended include when one has a fever or respiratory symptoms, or is in a crowded and poorly ventilated location.

However, the mask mandate still applies to those in medical and care facilities such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, long-term care centers, and ambulances. People at these locations may only remove their mask while eating, drinking, taking photos, or conducting medical examination, treatment, or activities that require removing masks.