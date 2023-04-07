Robotics Market 2023-2031 Technological Advancements and Their Impact on Revenue

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Robotics industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Robotics industry.

The global Robotics market in 2021 was valued at USD 32,769.9 Million and is projected to reach USD 107,125.3 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.55% over the projected period. In 2021, around 55,441 thousand units were estimated to be sold. Robotics is an interdisciplinary branch of engineering as well as computer science. It involves designing, construction, operation, and usage of robots.

Changing socio demographic trends supporting robot applications coupled with switch to industry 4.0 is increasing the demand of robots. Furthermore, increasing usage of robots in healthcare and other industry is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, cyber threat and risk of robot malfunctioning are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, high cost of installation is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing usage of robots in healthcare and other industry

In the healthcare industry, robots are used for transforming the way surgeries are performed and streamline disinfection as well as supply delivery. They also help in saving healthcare providers? time and engage with their patients. The benefits of robotics in healthcare include high-quality patient care, operational efficiencies, and safe work environment, which further provide market growth. Other industries where robotics is heavily used include manufacturing, logistics, mining, and retail, among others.

Segments Overview:

The global Robotics market is segmented the component, robot type, application, and industry.

By Component,

? Hardware

o Actuators & Controllers

o Camera

o Sensors

o Infrared Detectors

o Speakers & Microphones

o Power Systems

o Others

? Software (Robotic Operating System)

o On Premises

o Cloud

? Services

o Design and Maintenance

o Robots as a Service (Managed Service)

o Consulting & Training

The hardware segment is anticipated account for the highest market share of more than 40% in 2021 owing to various technological advancements in sub-segments, such as sensors and infrared detectors, among others. The actuators and controllers sub-segment is estimated to cross a mark of USD 5,000 million by 2027 owing to the rising number of players investing in this sub-segment.

Similarly, the power systems segment is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 7,000 million during 2022 to 2030. The software segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 15.1% during the projected period owing to the rising automation. Within the services segment, the consulting and training segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.

By Robot Type,

? Industrial Robots

o Articulated Robots

o SCARA

o Cobots

o Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)/ Automated Guided vehicles (AGVs)

o Others

? Delivery Robots

? Drones/UAVs

? Humanoids

? Medical Robots

? Exoskeleton

? Others

The industrial robots segment is accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to their rising use for manufacturing purposes. The drones/UAVs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 14.9% during the projected period owing to the increasing demand for drones globally. The delivery robots segment to account for an opportunity of more than USD 13,000 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing e-commerce industry.

By Application,

? Industrial (Process Automation)

o Welding

o Painting

o Assembly

o Transport

? Commercial

o Mobility

o Security

o Cleaning

o Inspection

o Medical/ Surgery

o Training & Learning

o Emergency Response (rescue operations)

? Residential (Personal Service)

o Companionship

o Entertainment

o Medical/ Physical Assistance

o Education

o Communication/ Telepresence

o Security

? Public/ Social

o Smart Cities

o Emergency Response/ Disaster Management

The industrial (process automation) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 14.7% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for robots for automating the manufacturing processes. Within this segment, the assembly sub segment held the largest market share in 2021. This is because the assembly stage is one of the labour intensive stages and robotics helps to ease to process.

Within the commercial segment, the inspection sub segment is estimated to account for the highest growth rate, as inspection needs to be carried out diligently, which can be efficiently carried out using robotics. In addition to this, within the residential segment holds an opportunity of over USD 3,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing entertainment industry. The public/social segment is anticipated to generate over USD 5,000 million by 2025 owing to the growing investments in smart cities globally.

By Industry,

? Manufacturing

? Retail

? Education

? Enterprises

? Household

? Healthcare

? Warehouse & Logistics

? Media & Entertainment

? Mining, Oil & Gas

? Energy & Utility

? Agriculture

? Travel & Tourism

? Others

The manufacturing sector holds the largest market share of around 20% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for industrial robots globally. Furthermore, the travel and tourism segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate of around 16.5% during the projected period owing to the growing tourism and travel industry.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Robotics market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to account for a market size of USD 10,000 million by 2027 owing to the increasing use of robots in various industries and presence of various market players in the region.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 15.2% during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of novel technologies in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan.

South Korea is leading the way in terms of robotics density with around 531 robot units per 10,000 employees. This is followed by Singapore and Japan with around 398 and 305 units, respectively. These Asian countries have some of the most advanced industries in the world. The average robot density per 10,000 employees in 69 robots units globally. Also, China is anticipated to be a key market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Robotics market include ABB Ltd, Blue Ocean Robotics, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kawasaki Robotics, Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Omron Corporation, RoboAds, Seiko Epson Corporation, Simbe Robotics, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 4 major players is more than 30%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, UVD Robots, a part of Blue Ocean Robotics partnered with Ecolabs for providing Autonomous UV-C disinfection robots for combating the problem of hospital acquired infections.

The global Robotics market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Robotics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

