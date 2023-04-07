Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

European Commission opposes unilateral changes in Taiwan Strait status quo

President Ursula von der Leyen says China's threat of force is 'unacceptable'

  1040
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/07 15:24
French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stand alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stand alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned against altering the situation in the Taiwan Strait during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday (April 6).

“Nobody should unilaterally change the status quo by force in this region,” Politico quoted Von der Leyen as saying. “The threat of the use of force to change the status quo is unacceptable,” she added.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Von der Leyen for her supportive remarks, pointing out that in recent years, the EU has reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on multiple occasions, just as the U.S. and other like-minded countries. Taiwan will continue to strengthen cooperation with global democratic partners to “jointly maintain security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as global freedom and democracy,” the ministry said.

Von der Leyen was invited by Macron to highlight European unity but will not take part in most meetings and events between Xi and Macron.

China’s Fujian maritime safety administration on Wednesday (April 5) launched a three-day joint patrol operation including "on-site inspections" on cargo ships and construction vessels in the Taiwan Strait "to ensure the safety of vessel navigation and ensure the safe and orderly operation of key projects on water."

The decision came ahead of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California in Thursday.
Taiwan
China
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
European Commission

RELATED ARTICLES

China to hold live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait off coast of Pingtan Island
China to hold live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait off coast of Pingtan Island
2023/04/09 20:40
US monitoring Chinese military drills around Taiwan: AIT
US monitoring Chinese military drills around Taiwan: AIT
2023/04/09 17:03
Taiwan People's Party chair Ko Wen-je embarks on 3-week US trip
Taiwan People's Party chair Ko Wen-je embarks on 3-week US trip
2023/04/09 15:19
Cross-strait conflict could see American troops in Taiwan
Cross-strait conflict could see American troops in Taiwan
2023/04/09 11:29
House select committee on China to ramp up efforts to strengthen Taiwan's defense
House select committee on China to ramp up efforts to strengthen Taiwan's defense
2023/04/09 10:12