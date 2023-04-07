US Congress committee visits Taiwan legislature for first time in 44 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time since the end of diplomatic relations in 1979, a delegation from the United States House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee visited the Legislative Yuan Friday (April 7).

Committee Chair Michael McCaul and seven other members from both parties arrived in Taiwan Thursday (April 6) for a three-day visit, including a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) scheduled for the last day, after her return from her trip to Guatemala, Belize and the U.S. In California Tuesday (April 5), she met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, despite high-profile threats from China.

McCaul and his delegation not only visited the Legislative Yuan compound in Taipei City, but also entered the assembly hall to watch proceedings from the visitors area on the second floor, while legislators below were questioning Cabinet members, the Liberty Times reported.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) introduced the U.S. group, leading to applause from government members and legislators. At the time, students from the Zhonglun Senior High School in Taipei City were also present in the visitors’ area.

McCaul said later the U.S. needed to reorganize the order in which it delivered weapons to Taiwan, per CNA. Third-party arms supplies should also be requested in a different manner, he said.

The senior member of Congress emphasized that Taiwan was located in a high-risk region, requiring strong deterrence to avoid conflict.

McCaul’s delegation included House Foreign Committee members Young Kim, Ami Bera, French Hill, Guy Reschenthaler, Madeleine Dean, Michael Lawler, and Nathaniel Moran.