AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests rene... Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)