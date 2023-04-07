Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/07 15:08
Guards keep a curtain closed prior to a meeting between France's President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the Peopl...
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron review troops during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in ...
A Ukrainian soldier fires the howitzer at the Russian positions on the frontline near Kremenna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Ro...
Military personnel raise the flag of Finland during a flag raising ceremony on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters ...
Darya Trepova, a suspect in a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger, attends a court hearing in the Basmanny Distric...
Masked devotes take part in the Holy Monday procession in Logrono, northern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Penitents from the 'Cristo de la Buena Muerte' brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, early Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat ...
The priest Antonio Bueno confesses to a penitent of the brotherhood of "Los Estudiantes" before starting the procession through the streets of Seville...
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023, a day after being discharged ...
Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests rene...
Children pick branches of palm trees during activities to commemorate Palm Sunday, at the Roman Catholic Church in Harare, Sunday, April, 2, 2023. (AP...
People are silhoueted as they walk through a connecting tunnel in an Underground station in London, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wiggleswo...
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during their picket against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill at the Ugandan High Commi...
Youths clash with police forces during a protest Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Nantes, western France. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fi...
Tottenham's Harry Kane is pushed by Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ...
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, and Fiorentina's Igor fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the S...

Guards keep a curtain closed prior to a meeting between France's President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the Peopl...

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron review troops during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in ...

A Ukrainian soldier fires the howitzer at the Russian positions on the frontline near Kremenna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Ro...

Military personnel raise the flag of Finland during a flag raising ceremony on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters ...

Darya Trepova, a suspect in a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger, attends a court hearing in the Basmanny Distric...

Masked devotes take part in the Holy Monday procession in Logrono, northern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Penitents from the 'Cristo de la Buena Muerte' brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, early Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat ...

The priest Antonio Bueno confesses to a penitent of the brotherhood of "Los Estudiantes" before starting the procession through the streets of Seville...

Pope Francis leaves after celebrating the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023, a day after being discharged ...

Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests rene...

Children pick branches of palm trees during activities to commemorate Palm Sunday, at the Roman Catholic Church in Harare, Sunday, April, 2, 2023. (AP...

People are silhoueted as they walk through a connecting tunnel in an Underground station in London, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wiggleswo...

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during their picket against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill at the Ugandan High Commi...

Youths clash with police forces during a protest Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Nantes, western France. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fi...

Tottenham's Harry Kane is pushed by Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ...

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, and Fiorentina's Igor fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the S...

MARCH 31-APRIL 6, 2023

From protests against raising the retirement age in France, to Premier League football in England and Holy Week celebrations across Europe and Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com