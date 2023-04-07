Alexa
9 prosecuted for hunting endangered Taiwan black bears

Bears have a population of less than 600, home-made shotgun also found

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/07 14:30
Investigators find a Formosan black bear carcass, a Taiwan serow carcass, various parts of Formosan sambar deer, and a homemade shotgun in one locatio... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four endangered Formosan black bears, a species native to Taiwan with a population of 200 to 600, were hunted and killed between 2019 and 2022, an investigation by Pingtung District Prosecutors office has found.

The investigation began in December 2022 and concluded on Thursday (April 6), per CNA. In just one of the 25 locations searched during the investigation, investigators found a Formosan black bear carcass, a Taiwan serow carcass (a kind of wild goat), various parts of Formosan sambar deer, and a homemade shotgun.

The nearly four-month investigation questioned 24 people and has led to the prosecution of nine, who were charged with the hunting or killing of protected wildlife under the Environmental Protection Act. If convicted, the accused will receive up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of NT$1 million (US$32,800).

Prosecutors said that the motives for hunting were not yet clear, and they would continue to investigate whether or not commercial interests were involved. Hunting remains a contentious issue in Taiwan, with Indigenous peoples seeking the right to continue practicing a lifestyle existing in Taiwan since time immemorial, conflicting with animal rights activists' desire to protect Taiwan’s wildlife.
