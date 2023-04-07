MIXI Joins Oasys Blockchain as a Validator

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 April 2023 - Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announced that MIXI, Inc. (MIXI), Japan’s leading media powerhouse, has officially joined as the latest node validator in the blockchain’s network. The partnership is also expected to lay the foundation for further collaboration in games between the two organizations down the line.





MIXI is well-known for their adept entertainment and sports offerings, including the social network mixi, the mobile game Monster Strike, which has grossed more than $9 billion since its launch in 2013, and their most recent release TIPSTAR, a sports betting service. MIXI is now turning to Web3, primarily through DAZN MOMENTS, a sports-focused NFT marketplace, to enable its consumers to interact and explore the digital world.



MIXI joins Japanese technology and telecommunications conglomerates SoftBank and KDDI, as well as one of the largest gaming companies, Nexon, as Oasys’ second batch of validators announced this year, bringing the total number of Oasys Validators to 25. With the comprehensive backing of institutions, Oasys reaffirmed its commitment to expand its ecosystem and accelerate mass adoption of Web3 games, backed by a high-speed and stable architecture.





Yuko Nemoto, Senior Corporate Officer, Digital Entertainment Business Operations, MIXI, said: MIXI aims to enrich the connections between people by providing communication services, such as the social media platform "mixi," and bring close friends and families together with our smartphone game "Monster Strike." Through our participation as a validator for Oasys, which creates new user experiences with its unique approach, we hope to enhance existing communication pathways and create captivating content for our user base.



Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: “The inclusion of MIXI, the company behind the blockbuster title Monster Strike that led mobile gaming to mass adoption, as our validator is significant for Oasys as we forge partnerships to enable the mass adoption of blockchain games. We believe that this opens the door to many more collaborations to come, be it working with our Genesis Council or creating game content, ultimately, making significant strides to pioneer the future of blockchain gaming.”



In just over a year since its formation, Oasys revolutionized the way gamers and developers create and interact on blockchain. It recently achieved full decentralization with its native OAS token now approved for listing in both South Korea and Japan, and launched its mainnet blockchain protocol with over a dozen playable games available to its community. Oasys continues to advance its mission of bringing blockchain gaming to the world, by encouraging the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.



About MIXI, Inc

With the purpose of enriching communication and inspiring moments of joy, MIXI is committed to providing enjoyable communication services for friends and families, including mixi, Monster Strike, FamilyAlbum, and TIPSTAR. We place User Surprise First at our core and focus on promoting deep and meaningful connections rather than simply increasing the quantity and frequency of communication. Through this endeavor, we believe we inspire deeper, richer communication in the world.



https://mixi.co.jp/en



About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



