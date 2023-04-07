Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Latest Industry Trends and Future Forecasts for 2023-2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2027.Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is valued at approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

During cell therapy, cells are developed or altered outside the body before being injected into the patient, where they grow into a living drug. During gene therapy, genes are substituted, deactivated or initiated into cells???either outside or inside the body???to treat a disease. Cell and gene therapies are conceived to terminate a disease or overturn its progress instead of simply handling the symptoms. They are often one-time treatments that may lessen the underlying cause of a disease and have the ability to cure certain conditions. Growing pipeline of cell and gene therapy is also expected to fuel the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market.

For instance, A significant number of companies are cooperating with contract manufacturers to produce their drug candidates. CMOs/CDMOs continue to develop their manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand for services. In May 2020, The thermo Fisher Scientific invested a considerable amount of USD 180 Million for the growth of its viral vector production capacity twofold. Also, supportive regulatory bodies are also propelling the market growth for cell and gene manufacturing market growth. However, technological challenges associated with manufacturing and high cost of manufacturing may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America led the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market and accounted for the greatest revenue share of 43.0% in 2020. A significant number of current clinical trials coupled with the rising commitment of companies in the R&D of gene and cell therapy is the major driving factor for regional market growth. . In Europe, multiple new cooperative research and innovation projects were launched, under Horizon 2020 initiatives. These projects include viral vector-based gene therapy trials for rare conditions. This is expected to drive the growth of cell and gene therapy manufacturing services across the European nations. A strong facility network coupled with a strong workforce in European countries is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Samsung Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cell Therapy Manufacturing(Stem Cell Therapy, Non-Stem Cell Therapy)

Gene Therapy Manufacturing

By Scale :

Pre-commercial/ R&D Scale Manufacturing

Commercial Scale Manufacturing

By Workflow:

Cell Processing

Cell Banking,

Process Development,

Fill & Finish Operations,

Analytical and Quality Testing,

Raw Material Testing,

Vector Production,

Others

By Mode:

Contract Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

