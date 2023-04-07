Immersion Cooling Market Key Drivers, Insights and Analysis 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Immersion Cooling Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Immersion Cooling Market to reach USD 866.4 million by 2027. Global Immersion Cooling Market is valued at approximately USD 196.6 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Immersion cooling is an IT cooling practice that enables submerging IT components and other electronics, including complete servers and storage devices, in a thermally conductive dielectric liquid or coolant. This removes heat from the system by liquid circulation into direct contact with hot components, then through cool heat exchangers. Fluids suitable for immersion cooling provide very good insulating properties to safeguard that they can safely come into contact with energized electronic components. Growing density of servers is expected to fuel Immersion Cooling market. For instance, the increasing demand for cognitive capabilities in the United States has led IBM Corporation to build four new cloud data centers in the country.

This is likely to encourage the utilization of immersion cooling technology in these data centers, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance, In June 2021, Submer partnered with ASA computers, the agreement . Forged out of a need to provide an alternative solution for the data center industry in decreasing energy usage and costs, increasing compute density, capacity ( power, cooling, space), reducing operating and capital expenses and more. In June 2021, Schneider electric and Iceotope Technologies limited inn partnership launched A liquid cooled, EcoStruxure Modular Data Center, all in one Module. Integrated by avnet and containing chassis level precision immersion cooling Icotope, the new prefabricated module will allow the most CPU and GPU intensive high performance computing (HPU) edge application to be deployed with greater reliability in harsh and remote environments. However, slow recognition from end user may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Immersion Cooling Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America leads i. Immersion cooling market during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region, along with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the United States . the demand and rate of adoption for cloud based computing are rapidly increasing by technology giants, such as Facebook and Apple, owing to which, the number of data centers is increasing in the country, thereby, propelling the utilization of immersion cooling systems.

Major market player included in this report are:

LiquidStack

Green Revolution Cooling Inc

Submer

Asperitas

Midas Green Technologies

Iceotope Technologies Ltd

LiquidCool Solutions

DUG Technology

DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

High-performance Computing

Artificial Intelligence

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining

Others (Cloud Computing, Enterprise Computing)

By Cooling Fluid :

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Fluids

Fluorocarbon-based Fluids

Other (Vegetable Oil, Bio-Oil, Silicone Oil, Deionized Water)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

