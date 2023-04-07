Acoustic Insulation Market Industry Outlook, Predicting Growth for the Next Decade 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Acoustic Insulation Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global acoustic insulation market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027.Global acoustic insulation market is valued approximately at $13.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 3.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Acoustic insulation refers to a soundproofing method which is used to reduce the sound intensity with respect to a specific receptor and source. Acoustic insulation affects sound in two different ways, noise absorption and noise reduction. It absorbs, transmits and also redirects the sound waves or vibrations that are present in the air and result in sound by passing through the objects. The global acoustic insulation market is being driven by rising health issues associated with noise pollution and stringent regulations for insulation across the globe. Furthermore, increasing focus on sustainability and favorable government regulations on energy efficiency will provide new opportunities for the global acoustic insulation industry.

The most common health problem caused due to the exposure to noise pollution is Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL). Also, exposure to loud noise can cause heart disease, high blood pressure, stress and sleep disturbances. According to Statista, total people with disabling hearing loss across the globe is expected to increase from 430 million in 2019 to approximately 711 million by 2050. Such growth in the prevalence of disabling hearing loss is likely to increase its demand for acoustic insulation which in turn would drive the market. However, slowdown in the European construction industry may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global acoustic insulation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to a strong base of industries in developed economies of the region such as the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain and Germany. There is a strong need of soundproofing in industries. Other factors include energy transition across the region with rising focus on sound isolation. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growth in industrial sector in countries such as China, and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Saint Gobain

Knauf Insulation

Armacell International

Soprema

Rockwool International

Huntsman

Owens Corning

Kingspan Group

BASF SE

Johns Manville

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mineral Wool

Foamed Plastic

Elastomeric Foam

Others

By End Use Industry:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

Energy and Utilities

Industrial and OEM

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

