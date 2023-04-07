Aircraft Braking System Market Segmentation Analysis, Identifying Target and Niches 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Aircraft Braking System Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global aircraft braking system market to reach $13.4 billion by 2027. Global aircraft braking system market is valued approximately at $10.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about3.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Aircraft braking system refers to the combination of aircraft disc brakes used to provide brake to the aircraft wheels while landing on the ground. The braking system are used not only to de-accelerate the aircraft during a landing run but also to hold it during engine run-up and sometimes to steer it during the differential braking. The global aircraft braking system market is being driven by increase in operations in the commercial aircraft industry and technological improvement in aircraft braking component. Furthermore, the growth of the unmanned aerial vehicles industry will provide new opportunities for the global aircraft braking system industry. The market value of unmanned aerial vehicle is expected to increase from $25.59 billion in 2018 to approximately $70.28 billion by 2029, across the globe. Such growth witnessed in the unmanned aerial vehicle industry would therefore increase the demand and adoption of technologically advanced aircraft braking system which in turn would drive the market. However, manufacturing challenges faced by product manufacturers, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global aircraft braking system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapid growth in the adoption of technologically advanced braking system, rise in aircraft supplies and orders, rising demand for commercial aircrafts, presence of majority of the key players operating in the domain such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Crane Co., Honeywell International, Inc, etc. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increased passenger movement, investments and funding in defense infrastructures across emerging economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International, Inc.

Safran

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Meggitt Plc

Crane Co.

Collins Aerospace

Beringer Aero

Jay-Em Aerospace

Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.

Matco Mfg.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Wheels

Brake Discs

Brake Housing

Valves

Actuators

Accumulator

Electronics

By Actuation:

Power Brake

Boosted Brake

Independent Brake

By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By End Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

