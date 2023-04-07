Smart Airport Market Investment Opportunities in Growing Markets 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Smart Airport Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Smart Airport Market to reach USD 14.73 billion by 2027.Global Smart Airport Market is valued approximately at USD 10.33 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Smart Airport improves the traveler experience through the integration of Internet-of-Things. The global Smart Airport market is being driven by rise in movement of international tourists from air mode. For instance, according to Statista, international tourist arrivals increased from 1.4 billion in 2018 to 1.46 billion arrivals in 2019. Another driving factor is the increase in the adoption of advanced technologies through network solutions to boost the market growth. For instance: in China, Chengdu mobile company brought Huawei’s 5G distributed solution to build the Gigabit 5G airport for Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in China. Furthermore, rising investment by the private companies, favorable government initiatives, enhancing airport management & passenger experience and technological advancements will provide new opportunities for the global Smart Airport industry. However, travel restrictions by some countries and high fare prices imposed by the airlines may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of the global Smart Airport Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to adoption of artificial intelligence and introduction of related technologies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the development of new airports & renovation of old airports, increase in investments by the private players and rising disposable income of people which enhances air traffic in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Collins Aerospace (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Sabre Corp. (US)

Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain)

SITA (Switzerland)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Thales Group (France)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Security System

Communication Systems

Air and Ground Traffic Control

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage, and Ground Handling

By Airport Location:

Landside

Airside

Terminal Side

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

