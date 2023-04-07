Ethernet Cable Market Analyzing the Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Ethernet Cable Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Ethernet Cable Market to reach USD $$ million by 2030. Global Ethernet Cable Market is valued approximately at USD $$ Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Ethernet cables are used to connect one network device to other network devices or to connect two or more computers to share printer, scanner, and other devices. Growing trend of cloud storage and software as a service is boosting the demand of Ethernet cables. Government support for spreading broadband infrastructure, growing preference for broadband internet connectivity, and new product launches by market players are fueling the demand for Ethernet cables in the market. For instance, in November 2020, government of Canada launched Universal Broadband Fund by investing USD 2.75 billion through public and private investment. This program is aimed to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100% connectivity by 2030.

Also, in April 2018, Hitachi Cables America Inc. (HCA) launched Drybit??? Category 6 indoor/outdoor plenum-rated cables. The cable offers design that is appropriate for both wet places and plenum spaces. Additionally, according to Statista, more than 80% of the population in Canadian provinces such as Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec and others prefer broadband internet connection among broadband, satellite and dial-up connections. Furthermore, growing number of Information Technology (IT) firms around the globe and rising demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) are expected to grow the market in near future. However, high installing cost and portability issue may impact the growth negatively during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world due to growing number of industries and large number of internet users in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during forecast period, owing to government support for spreading broadband infrastructure and highest number of data centers in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Belden Inc.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

SAB Br??ckskes GmbH & Co. KG,

Schneider Electric

Anixter Inc.

Siemens AG

Prysmian Group

Hitachi Ltd.

Southwire Company LLC

Nexans

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Copper Cable

Fiber-optic Cable

By Application:

Industrial

Broadcast

Enterprise

IT & Network Security

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

