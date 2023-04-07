Americas Green Wall Market Size, Demand, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Status and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Americas Green Wall industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Americas Green Wall industry.

The Americas green wall market held a market value of USD 545.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1,033.8 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The expansion of green infrastructure in metropolitan areas and the increased demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives are the main drivers of the growth of the green wall market in America. In order to prevent rapid climate change, the government is pushing sustainability through the use of biodegradable resources, and green walls are significant strategic tools that can help cities become more sustainable and resilient. Furthermore, the market for a green wall is being helped by the increased awareness of the rapid climate change in American societies. A lucrative growth opportunity in the business is also created by the rising disposable income and rising middle-class standard of living. However, maintaining green walls requires a lot of labour, and the existence of counterfeit products hampers the market growth.

The benefits of green walls include improving biodiversity, attenuating rains, reducing noise, increasing productivity and creativity, lowering urban temperatures, providing thermal benefits to buildings, removing air pollutants, and many more. However, green walls are the alternative offered on the international market. The main alternative with the most advantages is green siding. The wall that has plants growing from a pot or the soil bed at its base is known as a green facade. While green walls are a little more expensive, green facades are often more cost-effective. The population of the world is therefore anticipated to have a significant need for green facades. Therefore, boosting the use of green facades globally could be the main thing holding back the market for green walls.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing green infrastructure in urban region

Ecosystems can be modified through nature-based solutions in a sustainable manner to better address social issues. Increasing green infrastructure improves both human well-being and biodiversity. Urban green infrastructure (UGI) has grown in popularity as a result. UGI provides solutions and networks of urban linkages with green places in order to boost the quality of life, along with economic and ecological gains. Such factors are significantly taken into account and support the expansion of the green wall business. Global industrialisation, immigration from rural and impoverished areas to megacities, and urbanisation are all driving up urbanisation. As industrialisation increases, urbanisation is growing dramatically all across the world. People are relocating away from their homes and into metropolitan regions because these areas have more employment opportunities. 55% of people live in urban areas, which makes up about half of the world’s population, according to the UN World Urbanization Prospects, 2018.

Rising demand for green and sustainable alternatives to preserve environment resources

End-users of green walls might profit from a variety of lucrative advantages. There are several potential advantages to using green walls in residential, commercial, and industrial locations. The benefits of green walls include improving biodiversity, attenuating rains, reducing noise, increasing productivity and creativity, lowering urban temperatures, providing thermal benefits to buildings, removing air pollutants, and many more.

The option of plants to be used in green walls is provided. People are free to select any plants they like as long as they are suited for green wall vegetation. A poor plant selection could harm the areas and shorten the life of the green walls. The green wall has a planting area of one square metre that may accommodate about 50 plants. It can therefore provide wide and dense vegetation indoors or outdoors.

Segments Overview:

The Americas green wall market is segmented into type, medium, application, and end user.

By Type

? Planter System

? Panel System

? Trellis System

The planter system is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 7.9% over the forecast period.

By Medium

? Loose growth medium

? Mat media

? Sheet media

? Structural media

The mat media segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 470 million by 2030.

By Application

? Indoor

? Outdoor

The outdoor segment held more than 55% of the market share in 2021.

By End User

? Commercial

? Residential

The commercial segment is estimated to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 7.7% over the anticipated period.

Regional Overview

The Americas green wall market is divided into US, Canada, Hawaii, South America, and rest of America. The US market for green wall held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021, with a revenue of around USD 325.7 million. Several policies and guidelines aid in the growth of the market. Energy conservation rules and policies are getting stricter and are expected to reduce energy use. The final rule to apply the Energy Conservation and Production Act’s (ECPA’s) provisions nationwide had been released by the Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) and the U.S. Department of Energy. However, DOE or EA assesses any potential environmental effects of updating all new Federal low-rise residential structures to 2015 IECC energy efficiency criteria.

Competitive Landscape

The chief players operating in the Americas green wall market include Polarmoss, Plante Stabilisee, Moss Trend, Green Mood, Nordgrona, Greenworks, Meamea, Gsky Plant Systems, Paisajismo Panot Vegetal, Suiteplants, Sundar Italia, Vertiwall, Novintiss. Peverelli, among others.

The key players in the market hold approximately 22% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, companies such as Panot V?g?tal designs and maintains the outdoor green walls. The company?s expertise permits sublimating clients? buildings while benefiting from the many pros associated with outdoor greening: aesthetics, sound or thermal insulation, and many other elements.

The Americas green wall market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Americas green wall market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various types and other components used in the manufacturing of green wall

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various green wall materials, cost analysis of green wall

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

