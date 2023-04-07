Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment industry.

Global eyeglass lens grinding equipment market to value $2,407.7 million by 2030 from $1500.9 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022?2030.

The demand for grinding equipment used to produce eyeglasses has been on the rise in recent years. There are a number of reasons for this increase including the fact that more people are now choosing to wear glasses and the popularity of corrective eye surgery. One of the key reasons why demand for eyeglass lens grinding equipment is growing is because it allows people to get their prescription corrected more quickly and cheaply than if they were to try and do it themselves. In addition, this type of equipment is also becoming increasingly popular among those who are looking for a more extreme Adjustment than what is offered by most optical retailers.

The availability of quality eyeglasses is also playing an important role in driving demand for this type of equipment. More and more people are starting to realize the importance of having good vision and are looking for ways to get the best possible prescriptions without having to go through a lot of hassle or inconvenience. There are a number of different types of eyeglass lens grinding equipment available on the market these days, so there is sure to be something that meets your specific needs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

There is continued growth in the demand for eyeglass lens grinding equipment, as people turn to this process to fix or replace their eyeglasses. Here are five key factors driving this demand:

? Aging Population

As the population ages, more and more people become susceptible to vision problems, including eyeglass lens problems. Many older individuals choose to have their eyeglasses repaired or replaced using grinding equipment, as this process offers a quicker and more cost-effective solution than undergoing surgery.

? Growing Numbers of People with Prescription Glasses

Prescription glasses are becoming increasingly common, as they allow people to see better while maintaining a sense of privacy. This trend is likely to continue as more and more people adopt a lifestyle that includes commuting and interacting with others outdoors.

? Improved Technology Means More People Can Enjoy Better Vision

The development of new eyeglass lens technologies has led to larger and better-quality eyeglasses. This has led to an increase in the number of people who need eyeglasses but cannot afford traditional glasses formats such as sunglasses.

Restrains

? High Cost: One of the biggest factors limiting the demand for eyeglass grinding equipment market is the high cost of the equipment. The machines used in this process can cost up to $10,000, which makes them out of reach for many small businesses and individual lens wearers.

? Limited Availability: Another obstacle to higher demand for eyeglasses grinding equipment is the limited availability of skilled technicians. This is because most experts in this field are already employed in other areas, such as optics or mechanical engineering.

? Skilled Labor Shortage: Another problem contributing to slow demand for eyeglass grinding equipment market is a skilled labor shortage. This shortage is caused by a number of factors, such as an ageing population and decreased birth rates. As a result, many people who could be trained in this field are instead choosing to pursue other options.

Regional Insights

Global eyeglass lens grinding equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Wherein, Asia Pacific is holding over 40% market share. In 2021, the region generated revenue of $617.6 million thanks to strong presence of equipment manufacturer and strong consumer base. It was also observed that most of the players in the region, especially manufacturers based in the China are exporting a significant amount of their product outside the country especially to countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. In fact, there are more than 23 different companies that make grinding gear in the China and India. Wherein, the top 10 manufacturers in the Asia Pacific eyeglass lens grinding equipment market represent over 70% of the regional market share.

The Asia Pacific has a large population of people who need glasses and are willing to pay for high-quality equipment. One important trend that is affecting this market is the increasing popularity of contact lenses. Contact lenses are now a major component of the eyeglass market, and as demand for grinding machines rises to meet that demand, the Asia Pacific will be able to maintain its position as the leading manufacturer of eyeglass grinding equipment.

Segment Overview

By Product Type

? Manual Eyeglass Lens Edger

? Automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger

? Semi-automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger

By product type, the global eyeglass grinding equipment market is dominated by manual eyeglass lens edger. The segment captured around 40% market share in 2021 and is growing at a healthy CAGR. On the other hand, automatic eyeglass lens edger is growing at highest CAGR of 6.5% and is projected to continue the same in the years to come. The popularity of automatic eyeglass lens edgers is likely due to a couple reasons. First, they?re fast and easy ? professionals don?t need any special tools or training to use one. Second, they?re effective – they help to correct vision quickly and easily. The report found that 21% of optometrists currently offer this service to their patients. This number is expected to continue to grow as more people become aware of the benefits of eyeglass lens edging.

By End User

? Optical Manufacturers

? Independent Lab

? Optical Shop

? Eye Hospital

? Others

By end users, optical manufacturers are dominating the global eyeglass grinding equipment market. The segment is projected to generate a revenue of more than $950 million by end the of the forecast period, 2022?2030. On contrary, optical shop are driving the demand for eyeglass grinding equipment at the fastest CAGR of more than 6%. The study found that the top three categories of eyeglass grinding equipment purchased by optical manufacturers were fine-tuning machines, ceramic abrasive belts and sanders. Fine-tuning machines were used to sharpen lenses, while ceramic abrasive belts and sanders were used to remove scratches and other defects from lenses. The report predicts that demand for this type of equipment will increase as users seek to improve their eyeglasses’ accuracy and reliability. The report attributed the growth in demand to the increasing popularity of prescription eyeglasses, as well as the challenge of manufacturing lenses with optically correct shapes and sizes.

Competitive Landscape of Global Eyeglass Grinding Equipment Market

Some of the major players in the global market are Luneau Technology Group, Nidek, Essilor Instruments, Huvitz Co ltd,Topcon Corporation, MEI Systems, Dia Optical, Fuji Gankyo Kikai, Supore.

As per our findings, global eyeglass grinding equipment market is majorly dominated by top 10 players as they have captured more than 40% world?s market share. In 2021, the global market witnessed a total production of 20.07 million units of eyeglass grinding equipment, which is significantly high than last 5 years. We expected the unit number is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, 2022?2030.

In the competitive analysis of Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment industry, it is observed that the key players are focusing on improving their product quality and increasing their output to stay ahead of their competitors. This has resulted in increased investment in R&D and increased production capacity. In addition, the key players are also increasingly focusing on catering to the demand for customized lenses.

Global eyeglass grinding equipment market Report Provides Insights on the Below Pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Global eyeglass grinding equipment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? The report also includes price margin analysis (labor, material, permit, tax), adoption analysis of green technologies, and adoption analysis of public vs private transport

? COVID-19 impact assessment on the market growth trend is also provided in the report

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

