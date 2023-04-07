Green Wall Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Share, Research Report and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Green Wall industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Green Wall industry.

The global green wall market held a market value of USD 1,761.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3,260.16 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period.

The green wall industry is expected to boom expansively owing to several elements, namely, rising awareness regarding sustainability, increasing urban green infrastructure incorporation, and surging demand for green alternative in comparison to concrete forests. The mounting commercial sector also profoundly boosts the growth rate of the green wall industry in developing regions.

Government, as well as non-government agencies, are pointing at growing awareness by providing policies, subsidies, and other strategies as well as perks that drive the demand for green walls and other sustainability issues, in turn, boosting the growth of the green wall market across the world.

On the other hand, the cost related to the labour-intensive maintenance of green walls is a hampering factor for market. Moreover, the availability of different counterfeit products and substitutes reduces the preference rate of green walls.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing green infrastructure in urban region

Nature-based solutions can sustainably modify ecosystems for the betterment of societal problems adaptively. Increase in the green infrastructure offers benefits for biodiversity as well as human wellbeing. In light of this, urban green infrastructure (UGI) has gained traction. UGI offers economic, coupled with ecological gains by offering solutions and networks of urban interconnections with green spaces in order to surge the quality of life. Such considerations are being heavily taken into consideration and aid the market growth of green walls.

Rising demand for green and sustainable alternatives to preserve environment resources

With the depleting environment resources across the world, the government officials, private agencies, NGOs, are working to create awareness about sustainable substitutes to raise green demand. For instance, sponge cities in China are designed in order that the entire surface of the cities has the capacity to filter and manage rainwater, preventing flooding. Also, the planning of green spaces and green corridors in London is done to augment biodiversity and increase the well-being of citizens and enhance climate resilience. Such measures aid the industry growth for green walls.

Segments Overview:

The global green wall market is segmented into type, medium, application, and end user.

By Type

? Planter System

? Panel System

? Trellis System

The planter system held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021.

By Medium

? Loose growth medium

? Mat media

? Sheet media

? Structural media

The mat media segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 650 million during 2022 to 2030.

By Application

? Indoor

? Outdoor

The outdoor segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 7.51% over the forecast period.

By End User

? Commercial

o Hotels & Restaurants

o IT Parks/Office Spaces

o Public Spaces

o Infrastructure/ Landscaping

o Hospitals

o Manufacturing Facilities

o Others

? Residential

Based on the commercial segment, the manufacturing facilities segment held the highest growth rate among all commercial sub-segments.

Regional Overview

By region, the global green wall market is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The American region is expected to grow steadily owing to the increasing initiatives by government. The Europe market for green wall is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 500 million during 2022 to 2030. An experimental study led by the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) showed that air-circulating green walls installed inside offices modified microbiota affecting employees’ skin health and enhanced the immune system’s regulation.

The Asia Pacific industry for green wall is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.82% over the anticipated period. The Middle Eastern and African market for green wall is growing steadily.

Competitive Landscape

The chief players operating in the global green wall market include Polarmoss, Plante Stabilisee, Moss Trend, Green Mood, Nordgrona, Greenworks, Meamea, Gsky Plant Systems, Paisajismo Panot Vegetal, Urbano, Suiteplants, Sundar Italia, Vertiwall, Novintiss. Peverelli, among others.

The key four players in the market hold approximately 20% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2019, GSky Plant Systems, Inc., a global industry leader in the design and production of interior and exterior green walls, highlighted its industry-leading maintenance program for Versa Wall living green wall systems. Similarly, in November 2021, GSky Plant Systems? green wall at the Universities at Shady Grove was nominated for the European Interior Landscaping Organisation 2020-2021 best project awards.

The global green wall market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global green wall market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various types and other components used in the manufacturing of green wall

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various green wall materials, cost analysis of green wall

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

