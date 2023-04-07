US reviewing policies to speed up arms shipments to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is “actively reviewing” its weapons sales process to speed up arms shipments to Taiwan, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday (April 6).

“Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. makes available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable and maintain a sufficient self-defense capability,” Patel said during a press conference.

The spokesperson’s statement followed the landmark meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who urged the U.S. to continue weapons sales to Taiwan and to "make sure that such sales reach Taiwan on a very timely basis."

Taiwan currently has approximately US$19 billion (NT$589 billion) in weapons that are held up in the U.S. as Washington has focused its efforts on bolstering Ukraine’s defense against invading Russian forces.

Patel also stressed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are U.S. interests, as well as “interests of global concern.” He called on Beijing “to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan” and said there is no reason for China to overreact to Tsai’s transit in the U.S.

Patel said the U.S. has channels to communicate with China and remains open to engaging with Beijing to “prevent any risk or miscalculation.”

Additionally, House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit from April 6-8. His delegation includes bipartisan Representatives Young Kim, Ami Bera, French Hill, Guy Reschenthaler, Madeleine Dean, Michael Lawler, and Nathaniel Moran, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

McCaul said his visit "sends a signal" to China and makes Beijing "think twice about invading Taiwan." He also said that the U.S. supports Taiwan and aims to "harden" the nation in terms of defense.

The delegation will exchange views with President Tsai and other Taiwan government officials on Taiwan-U.S. relations, including weapons sales.