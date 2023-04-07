Alexa
Gophers score 4 goals in 3rd, advance past BU in Frozen Four

By Associated Press
2023/04/07 12:05
Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (20) celebrates his goal against Boston University during the third period of an NCAA semifinal game in the Froz...
Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (20) celebrates his goal against Boston University with defenseman Mike Koster (4) and forward Bryce Brodzinski ...
Minnesota goaltender Justen Close (1) makes a save on a shot by Boston University during the second period of an NCAA semifinal game in the Frozen Fou...
Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick (77) works around Boston University forward Dylan Peterson (13) during the third period of an NCAA semifinal game in t...
Boston University forward Ryan Greene (9) and Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (20) battle for the puck during the second period of an NCAA semif...
Boston University forward Jay O'Brien (18) celebrates his goal against Minnesota with forward Matt Brown (37) during the second period of an NCAA semi...
Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson (20) takes Minnesota forward Matthew Knies (89) into the boards during the first period of an NCAA semifinal ...
Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson (20) skates around Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick (77) during the second period of an NCAA semifinal game in...
Boston University forward Sam Stevens (25) tries to deflect the puck past Minnesota goaltender Justen Close (1) during the second period of an NCAA se...
Boston University forward Devin Kaplan (21) and Minnesota forward Matthew Knies (89) fall chasing a loose puck during the third period of an NCAA semi...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Luke Mittelstadt scored two third-period goals in two-and-a-half minutes and top-ranked Minnesota beat Boston University 6-2 on Thursday night in the opening game of the NCAA Frozen Four.

Mittelstadt gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead on a power play with 18:20 left in the third period and his second came from the same spot at the left circle for his fifth goal of the season — and third in the NCAA Tournament.

Logan Cooley added two empty-net goals to reach 22 on the season.

The five-time national champion Gophers (29-9-1) seek their first title since 2003 against Quinnipiac on Saturday. Minnesota has outscored its opponents 19-5 in the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead late in the first period on back-to-back goals in 50 seconds by Mike Koster and Rhett Pitlick. Koster scored his sixth goal of the year on a blast from the circle to extend Cooley’s point streak to 16 straight games. Pitlick finished a between-the-legs pass from Aaron Huglen.

Minnesota appeared to take a 3-1 lead with 44.5 seconds to go in the second period on Cooley’s rebound, but it was taken away after a challenge for goaltender interference.

Boston University (29-11-0) had its nine-game winning streak, dating to Feb. 24, snapped. The Terriers were seeking their first national title since 2009.

BU entered unbeaten at 21-0-0 when scoring the game’s first goal. And the Terriers led 1-0 when Sam Stevens sent in a rebound for his eighth goal of the season. BU tied it at 2-all on Jay O’Brien’s deflection in front of the net for the lone goal of the second period.

It was the fifth meeting between the two programs in the national semifinals and first since 1995.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports