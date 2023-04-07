Pro-democracy protesters rally in Sudan as army deal stalls

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Sudan’s capital Thursday, as talks with the country's army rulers to bring in a civilian government hit a roadblock.

Security forces met the demonstrations in Khartoum with tear gas and stun grenades, protester Waleed Adam told The Associated Press. No injuries were immediately reported.

Protesters have rejected any settlement involving Sudan’s military leaders following the 2021 coup.

The demonstrations were led by a pro-democracy network, the Resistance Committees, and set off from southern Khartoum toward its government district.

The renewal of street protests comes a day after the scheduled Thursday inking of a final settlement between the military and pro-democracy forces was postponed for the second time. No new date for the signing was given.

The African country has been in turmoil since a coup led by the country’s top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew a Western-backed government in 2021 following three decades of Islamist rule. However, under immense international pressure, the military and a number of pro-democracy groups pledged last December to usher back in a transitional civilian government.

According to the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change - the largest civilian signatory to December's pledge - the Sudanese Army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Force are at odds over the issue of military reform and the incorporation of the RSF into the armed forces.

During a speech on Thursday marking the anniversary of a 1970 uprising against former President Jaafar Al Nimeiri, Burhan said he was still committed to the deal.

“The parties are now working hard to complete the discussion on the remaining topics," he said.

The point of contention between the two forces concerns the “command and control” of the committee tasked with overseeing the reorganization, Yassir Arman, a member of an umbrella group of pro-democracy factions wrote on Twitter Wednesday. Neither the army nor the RSF responded to The Associated Press' request for comment.

Two senior military officials told the AP that both armed factions had agreed to form a six-member joint command to oversee the integration process, but they disagreed over who would have oversight over it. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

A growing rivalry in recent months between the military and the RSF has fueled tensions.

In recent weeks, both forces have amassed troops and weapons in and around Sudan's capital, Khartoum. The army has greatly ramped up its presence in the city center, parking armored vehicles at nearly all junctions leading to the country's presidential palace.

Despite the strained relationship, Cameron Hudson, a senior associate with the Center for Strategic and International Studies think-tank and a former U.S. diplomat, believes the military and the RSF still retain the same core interests.

“Neither side is particularly interested in giving up power,” he said. “Both sides are looking to escape responsibility and accountability.”

Beyond the generals, other challenges remain. Major political players, including former rebel leaders in the country's south and west, remain opposed to the deal.

The coup has also plunged the nation into an economic crisis as Western governments stalled their financial assistance. A new deal would likely see a new surge of cash flood the country.

And protests look likely to continue.

“I will only settle down if the military immediately hands over power to a fully civilian-led government,” said Adam, the protester.

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy contributed to this report from Cairo.