Melco unveils thrilling all-weather indoor waterpark and Epic Tower at Studio City Phase 2

Reaffirming commitment to the diversification of Macau's tourism industry

Macau's thrilling all-weather indoor water park at Studio City Phase 2 was unveiled

Indoor Water Park: Spanning nearly 10,000 square meters with 16 heart-pumping waterslides and attractions, the park offers year-round aquatic adventure.

Epic Tower: an own-branded hotel of Melco, with a total of 338 glamorous suites in 8 room types including 2 villas, epitomizes the Group's hallmark for exceptional hospitality with a design fusing innovation, fashion and city chic.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 April 2023 -Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) ("Melco" or the "Company"), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announced the highly anticipated opening of an unparalleled indoor water park and its own-branded hotel, Epic Tower, at Studio City Phase 2, demonstrating the Company's unwavering commitment to the continued growth and diversification of Macau's tourism industry.At an opening ceremony attended by officiating guests includingand, Melco unveiled the first attractions at Studio City Phase 2. Ms. Helena de Senna Fernandes acknowledged the Company's ongoing efforts in bringing unique, world-class entertainment offerings to Macau. With such distinctive additions, visitors can experience the thrills of Macau's all-weather, all-year-round waterpark and discover the contemporary urban glamor of its prestigious new hotel tower, fulfilling the city's vision for the further enhancement of leisure tourism., commented: "With our new ten-year gaming concession, Melco's commitment and belief in Macau's long-term future remains unwavering. Throughout the pandemic, we never compromised our core beliefs in providing guests with quality hospitality, great design and world leading entertainment."The opening of the indoor waterpark and Epic Tower marks the start of a new chapter for Studio City, which is also an important milestone in Macau's diversification objective and a demonstration of Melco's confidence and belief in the long-standing potential of Macau. The development, in addition to the many more to be unveiled in the third quarter of this year, undoubtedly reinforces Studio City's positioning as Asia's Entertainment Capital, and Melco's commitment to Macau through substantial and ongoing investment in the city's future."Designed by renowned international architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects, the USD1.2 billion Studio City Phase 2 will feature two luxury hotel towers – Epic Tower and W Macau, the Macau's all-new, all-weather, all-year-round water park, and state-of-the-art space for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. The extension project will complement Melco's existing offering of 'next-generation' world-class entertainment and further enhancing the distinctive Studio City brand.Studio City Phase 2's stunning new attractions include:Hashtag: #Melco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.



The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



