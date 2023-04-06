Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Live Updates| Scheffler set to defend Masters championship

By Associated Press
2023/04/06 20:07
A forecaddie stands on the first hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 5, 202...
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the first hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wedn...
Tiger Woods works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Augusta...
Phil Mickelson follows his shot on the 12th hole during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 20...
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, Ap...

A forecaddie stands on the first hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 5, 202...

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the first hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wedn...

Tiger Woods works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Augusta...

Phil Mickelson follows his shot on the 12th hole during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 20...

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, Ap...

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest from the first round of the Masters (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

The 87th Masters tees off this morning amid the blooming azaleas and towering pines of Augusta National Golf Club.

From the renegade LIV tour to Scottie Scheffler's bid for a second straight green jacket to an elongated 13th hole, golf’s first major of the year provides its usual abundance of compelling storylines.

And don't forget about five-time champion Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, who is looking to complete a career grand slam.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports