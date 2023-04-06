Man crushed to death while working on Taipei MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 62-year-old man has been crushed to death while working on a Taipei MRT construction site on Thursday (April 6).

UDN reported the man was dismantling a tunnel boring machine at an MRT construction site, and was supervising three other workers when part of the machine hit and crushed him. He reportedly lost vital signs at the scene and was sent to hospital where he died less than an hour later.

The death occurred close to the Taipei Botanical Gardens on Nanhai Road and was reported to the Taipei City Police Department at 3 p.m. Police were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident and question those in charge.

The case has been referred to the coroner.