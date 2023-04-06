Alexa
Robbers board container ship owned by Taiwan’s Evergreen near Manila

Evergreen Marine Corporation claims no injuries and nothing important went missing

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/06 17:22
An Evergreen container ship approaching Taipei Port. (Taiwan International Ports Corp. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Robbers boarded a container ship owned by Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corporation (EMC) as it was anchored near the Port of Manila in the Philippines, reports said Thursday (April 6).

The Ever Boomy, a 2,800 TEU vessel registered in Panama, had been waiting to enter the harbor when a number of outsiders entered around 2 a.m. Wednesday (April 5), UDN reported. They tied up an Indonesian sailor who had been patrolling on deck, but he later managed to escape.

The captain contacted the Philippine Coast Guard as well as Panama to report the incident, but a preliminary investigation showed nobody was injured and nothing important appeared to have been stolen.

The coast guard boarded the Ever Boomy, but the incident did not affect the container ship’s itinerary, per UDN. No member of the crew had been injured in the attack, but the suspects had not yet been found.
